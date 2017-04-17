Reports say New Mexico State will hire Wichita State’s Chris Jans

On Thursday, Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall talked about a seamless transition with the promotion of Chris Jans to associate head coach.
“I hate hiring to begin with,” Marshall said. “It’s one of my least favorite parts of the game.”
On Monday, it appears Marshall has an opening again on his staff. According to CBSsports.com’s Gary Parrish and the Las Cruces Sun-News, New Mexico State will hire Jans as head coach with a news conference scheduled for Monday.
New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia worked at Southern Illinois from 2006-14, where he watched Jans help build the Shockers into a strong Missouri Valley Conference program.
Jans’ departure comes at a bad time for Wichita State. The Shockers face an important recruiting period, starting later this month, during which coaches will work toward rebuilding a roster that is scheduled to lose seven seniors in 2018. Jans replaced Greg Heiar, who went to LSU early last week.
On the other hand, the hiring is another plus for Marshall’s growing coaching tree.
Jans joins Earl Grant, now at the College of Charleston, from Marshall’s original WSU staff now leading programs. And there are other former Marshall assistants at Winthrop and WSU, such as Drexel’s Zach Spiker, Steve Forbes at East Tennessee State, Dana Ford at Tennessee State and Charleston Southern’s Barclay Radebaugh, in the first chair.
Jans, 48, spent the past two seasons at WSU, in 2015-16 as a consultant and in 2016-17 as a special assistant to the head coach. He was a member of Marshall’s original staff at WSU in 2007-08 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2011.
Jans coached the 2014-15 season at Bowling Green. Bowling Green fired Jans on April 2, 2015, after an incident at a bar near the Ohio school’s campus. Jans acknowledged acting inappropriately toward some female patrons.
