Wichita State makes athletics apparel deal with Under Armour official

Wichita State announced an eight-year agreement with Under Armour to outfit its athletic department on Monday.
Under Armour will provide uniforms, shoes and practice gear for Wichita State’s 15 sports beginning July 1. Several sports are under contract to other companies and will wear Under Armour as those deals expire.
Baseball, already an Under Armour team, women’s basketball and golf start with Under Armour on July 1.
Men’s basketball will remain with Nike through the 2018-19 season. Volleyball and softball will wear Adidas through 2021. Track and field (2019) and tennis (2020) will also honor existing contracts.
“Wichita State has long needed to brand itself with consistency and uniformity,” athletic director Darron Boatright said in a news release. “Our agreement with Under Armour gives us that, and our student-athletes will get the best and most innovative competition and training apparel available.”
The move to Under Armour is not connected to WSU’s switch to the American Athletic Conference, also coming on July 1 That move will change the contract, Boatright said last week when he confirmed an apparel announcement was in the works.
Boatright said the contract has been negotiated over the past year. He declined to reveal the terms of the contract.
Wichita State’s move to the American Athletic Conference may change the specifics (money, types of apparel) of the contract, but won’t change the provider.
“We agreed with a provider,” he said last week. “The figures could, and probably will, change.”
Under Armour’s stable of college teams includes Maryland, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Utah, Auburn and others. On July 1, UCLA and California will move to Under Armour. The brand is used by American Athletic Conference schools South Florida, Cincinnati and Temple.
It is also the brand endorsed by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
