Tyler, Shockers avoid three-game sweep by beating Bradley

Cody Tyler made certain Wichita State was not swept by Bradley on Sunday.
Tyler went seven innings, holding down hot-hitting Bradley in WSU’s 8-5 victory in Peoria, Ill.
Bradley had pounded Shocker pitching for 24 hits and 17 runs in two games, but Tyler limited the Braves to seven hits and five runs in picking up his fourth win in seven decisions. He walked one and struck out seven.
WSU (17-18, 3-3 Missouri Valley) scored four runs in the fourth inning. Jordan Boyer singled and Greyson Jenista followed with his fourth homer of the season. Luke Ritter and Alec Bohm singled. Ritter scored on Willie Schwanke’s infield out, and Bohm scored on Noah Croft’s single.
Tyler’s lone bad inning came in the seventh. Luke Shadid’s two-out triple scored two runs, and Shadid scored on Andrew Ivelia’s single.
Codi Heuer pitched a scoreless eighth, striking out two. Ben Hecht earned his sixth save, aided by a Shocker double play.
Several Shockers continued their torrid hitting. Jenista, 2 for 4 Sunday, went 6 for 12 in the series with four RBIs, a double and two homers.
Bohm, 3 for 5 Sunday, went 6 for 14 with 3 RBIs, two doubles and 2 for 4 with runners in scoring position.
Croft, 1 for 4 Sunday, went 7 for 12 with seven RBIs, two doubles, two homers and was 3 for 5 batting with runners in scoring position.
Wichita St.
Bradley
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
4
2
2
3
LShadid ss
5
1
1
2
Ritter rf
5
2
3
1
Ivelia 2b
4
0
1
1
Young lf
0
0
0
0
Mangieri 1b
3
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
5
1
3
1
Bangert dh
4
1
1
1
Schwnk dh
5
0
0
0
Kristan c
4
0
1
0
Katzfey pr
0
0
0
0
Dghrty 3b
3
1
0
0
Croft c
4
0
1
1
Garon rf
4
1
2
0
Jackson cf
4
0
1
0
Dgherty 3b
3
1
0
0
Vickers ss
3
1
0
0
Garon rf
4
1
2
0
Dugas lf-rf
4
0
1
0
Gruener lf
4
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
3
2
1
0
AShadid cf
4
1
2
1
Totals
37
8
12
7
Totals
35
5
8
5
Wichita St.
004
200
110
—
8
Bradley
000
011
300
—
5
E: Bohm (7), Daugherty (6). DP: WSU, Bradley. LOB: WSU 6, Bradley 5. 2B:Jenista (9), Dugas (5), Ritter (5), Bohm (8), Kristan (5). 3B: L. Shadid (3). HR: Jenista (4), A. Shadid (4), Bangert (11).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler W,4-3
7
7
5
5
1
7
Heuer
1
0
0
0
0
2
Hecht S,6
1
1
0
0
0
0
Bradley
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Cook L,6-3
7
10
7
6
2
0
Hodgett
2
2
1
1
2
1
WP: Mangieri (by Tyler). T: 2:20. A: 301.
