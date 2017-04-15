Report: Jans finalist for New Mexico State basketball job

Chris Jans’ tenure as associate head coach at Wichita State may not be long.

Jan is one of two finalists for the head coaching position at New Mexico State, according to Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com.

New Mexico State assistant Jessie Bopp is the other finalist, according to Norlander.

WSU promoted Jans to associate head coach on Thursday.

Jans, 48, spent the past two seasons at WSU, in 2015-16 as a consultant and in 2016-17 as a special assistant to the head coach. He was a member of coach Gregg Marshall’s original staff at WSU in 2007-08 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2011.

Jans coached the 2014-15 season at Bowling Green. Bowling Green fired Jans on April 2, 2015, after an incident at a bar near the Ohio school’s campus. Jans acknowledged acting inappropriately toward some female patrons.