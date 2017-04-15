Wichita State Shockers

April 15, 2017 5:58 PM

Shockers fail to protect early lead, lose 11-10 at Bradley

Eagle staff

Wichita State baseball squandered a six-run lead and lost 11-10 to Bradley on Saturday in Peoria, Ill.

Derek Bangert hit his second home run of the game in the eighth inning to provide the margin of victory for the Braves. Bangert, who also his a grand slam in the third, finished with six RBIs.

WSU scored three in the second and third to take a 6-0 lead. Dayton Dugas and Noah Croft hit their first homers of the season in the second. Willie Schwanke and Alec Bohm hit back-to-back doubles in the three-run third.

After Bradley built a 10-7 lead, the Shockers rallied to tie it 10-10 in the seventh. Croft hopped on reliever Allen Beer for a three-run homer.

The loss drops WSU (16-18) into a tie with Bradley (15-17) at 2-3 in the Missouri Valley.

Cody Tyler (3-3, 4.41 ERA) will pitch Sunday for the Shockers in the final game of the series against Cole Cook (6-2, 3.58).

Wichita St.

Bradley

ab

r

h

bi

ab

r

h

bi

Jenista 1b

5

1

2

1

LShadid ss

4

3

2

0

Ritter lf

4

0

0

0

Ivelia 2b

5

2

2

0

Schwnk dh

4

1

1

0

Mangieri 1b

5

2

3

3

Katsfey pr

0

0

0

0

Bangert dh

4

2

2

6

Bohm 3b

5

1

2

1

Kristan c

4

1

1

1

Jackson cf

4

1

1

0

Dghrty 3b

4

0

0

0

Vickers ss

5

3

3

1

Garon rf

4

0

1

0

Dugas lf

5

1

1

2

Dgherty 3b

4

0

0

0

Croft c

4

2

3

5

Garon rf

4

0

1

0

Boyer 2b

2

0

0

0

Gruener lf

4

0

3

0

AShadid cf

4

1

1

0

Totals

38

10

13

10

Totals

38

11

15

10

Wichita St.

033

100

300

10 13 1

Bradley

006

301

01x

11 15 0

E: Jenista (3). DP: WSU, Bradley. LOB: WSU 6, Bradley 7. 2B: Vickers (3), Schwanke (2), Bohm (7), Croft (3), Mangieri (10), Gruener (2 ). 3B: Gruener (1), L. Shadid (2). HR: Dugas (1), Croft (2), Jenista (3), Bangert 2 (10), Kristan (5). SF: Bangert (1). SB: Vickers (1), Mangieri (2). CS: Katzfey (3).

Wichita St.

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Barnhouse

2

6

6

6

1

2

McGinness

1

4

3

2

0

0

Sanburn

2 2/3

3

1

1

2

0

Lungwitz

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

Biechler L,0-1

2

2

1

1

0

1

Bradley

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gray

4

10

7

7

2

3

Richey

2 2/3

2

2

2

1

1

Beer W,2-2

2 1/3

1

1

1

2

1

WP: Barnhouse (1). PB: Croft (3). T: 3:05. A: 372.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move

Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move 3:28

Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move
Bardo makes AAC announcement official 4:52

Bardo makes AAC announcement official
Gregg Marshall reacts to AAC announcement 4:31

Gregg Marshall reacts to AAC announcement

View More Video

Sports Videos