Shockers fail to protect early lead, lose 11-10 at Bradley

Wichita State baseball squandered a six-run lead and lost 11-10 to Bradley on Saturday in Peoria, Ill.
Derek Bangert hit his second home run of the game in the eighth inning to provide the margin of victory for the Braves. Bangert, who also his a grand slam in the third, finished with six RBIs.
WSU scored three in the second and third to take a 6-0 lead. Dayton Dugas and Noah Croft hit their first homers of the season in the second. Willie Schwanke and Alec Bohm hit back-to-back doubles in the three-run third.
After Bradley built a 10-7 lead, the Shockers rallied to tie it 10-10 in the seventh. Croft hopped on reliever Allen Beer for a three-run homer.
The loss drops WSU (16-18) into a tie with Bradley (15-17) at 2-3 in the Missouri Valley.
Cody Tyler (3-3, 4.41 ERA) will pitch Sunday for the Shockers in the final game of the series against Cole Cook (6-2, 3.58).
Wichita St.
Bradley
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
5
1
2
1
LShadid ss
4
3
2
0
Ritter lf
4
0
0
0
Ivelia 2b
5
2
2
0
Schwnk dh
4
1
1
0
Mangieri 1b
5
2
3
3
Katsfey pr
0
0
0
0
Bangert dh
4
2
2
6
Bohm 3b
5
1
2
1
Kristan c
4
1
1
1
Jackson cf
4
1
1
0
Dghrty 3b
4
0
0
0
Vickers ss
5
3
3
1
Garon rf
4
0
1
0
Dugas lf
5
1
1
2
Dgherty 3b
4
0
0
0
Croft c
4
2
3
5
Garon rf
4
0
1
0
Boyer 2b
2
0
0
0
Gruener lf
4
0
3
0
AShadid cf
4
1
1
0
Totals
38
10
13
10
Totals
38
11
15
10
Wichita St.
033
100
300
—
10 13 1
Bradley
006
301
01x
—
11 15 0
E: Jenista (3). DP: WSU, Bradley. LOB: WSU 6, Bradley 7. 2B: Vickers (3), Schwanke (2), Bohm (7), Croft (3), Mangieri (10), Gruener (2 ). 3B: Gruener (1), L. Shadid (2). HR: Dugas (1), Croft (2), Jenista (3), Bangert 2 (10), Kristan (5). SF: Bangert (1). SB: Vickers (1), Mangieri (2). CS: Katzfey (3).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Barnhouse
2
6
6
6
1
2
McGinness
1
4
3
2
0
0
Sanburn
2 2/3
3
1
1
2
0
Lungwitz
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Biechler L,0-1
2
2
1
1
0
1
Bradley
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gray
4
10
7
7
2
3
Richey
2 2/3
2
2
2
1
1
Beer W,2-2
2 1/3
1
1
1
2
1
WP: Barnhouse (1). PB: Croft (3). T: 3:05. A: 372.
