Wichita State kicks graduate manager off baseball team after altercation

Graduate manager Zach Reding was kicked off the Wichita State baseball team after Friday’s 6-5 loss at Bradley because of an altercation in the dugout.
Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced Reding’s “disassociation” from the program at midnight. The news release said there would be no further comment on the matter.
The ESPN3 announcers described pushing and yelling in the Shockers dugout with two outs in the ninth, after a run-scoring double by Alex Jackson cut Bradley’s lead to 6-5.
That gave announcer Dave Snell inspiration to drop a “Big Show” reference and remember the short WSU basketball career of Paul Wight, who went on to bigger fame in the ring.
“That looked like something out of professional wrestling,” Snell said. “Only, I think it was real.”
After a fly ball ended the game, ESPN3 showed WSU players exiting the dugout. More pushing ensued with Reding appearing to push sophomore first baseman Greyson Jenista, who walked past out of the dugout. Sophomore outfielder Dayton Dugas shoved Reding into the bench at the back of dugout.
WSU director of operations Scott Gurss intervened to move Reding away and out of the dugout.
“You can’t beat fun at the ol’ ballpark, friends,” Snell said. “Join us again tomorrow. Who knows what you’ll see.”
Reding, from Dallas, played two seasons at WSU and hit .256 with three home runs in 63 games. He became a graduate manager this season after completing his playing career.
Paul Suellentrop
