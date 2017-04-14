Shockers lose opener at Bradley 6-5

Wichita State failed time after time to get a crucial hit and suffered a 6-5 loss to Bradley on Friday night in Peoria, Ill.
The Shockers went 2 for 14 batting with runners in scoring position. The most notable failures came in the fifth inning when Greyson Jenista was on third with none out. Randy Young struck out, Alec Bohm popped up to first and after Willie Schwanke walked, Alex Jackson grounded out.
WSU (2-2, 16-17) nearly pulled out a win in the ninth. Down 6-4 and two outs, Schwanke and Jackson doubled, but Trey Vickers flied out to end the game.
The Shockers struck in the first when Jenista, who had two hits and two walks, singled. Young sacrificed him to third after Jenista had stolen second. Bohm’s sacrifice fly got WSU on the board.
Bradley (1-3, 14-17) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, thanks to two hit by pitches.
In the seventh, the unusual play of the game happened when Bradley’s Andrew Ivelia appeared to hit a two-run homer. However, Ian Kristan, who was on first, stopped to watch the ball and Ivelia passed him. Kristan’s run counted, but Ivelia is credited with a single and is out.
Wichita State
Bradley
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
3
1
2
0
LShadid ss
4
0
0
0
Young lf
2
0
0
0
Gas lf
3
0
0
0
Katzfey lf
2
0
0
0
Garon rf
0
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
1
1
Mangieri 1b
4
1
1
0
Schwnk dh
4
1
2
0
Bangert dh
4
2
2
1
Jackson cf
5
1
2
1
Kristan c
4
1
1
0
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Ivelia 2b
2
2
2
1
Ritter rf
3
1
1
0
Dgherty 3b
4
0
3
3
Dugas rf
1
1
0
0
Gruener rf-lf
3
0
0
0
Croft c
4
0
3
1
AShadid cf
4
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
4
0
1
1
Totals
36
5
12
4
Totals
32
6
9
5
Wichita St.
100
201
001
—
6 12 3
Bradley
022
010
10x
—
6 9 2
E: Boyer (5), Croft (1), Ritter (3), L. Shadid (9), Kristan (3). DP: Bradley 2. LOB: WSU 10, Brandley 7. 2B: Jackson 2 (5), Croft (2), Boyer (5), Schwanke (1), Dougherty (4), Mangiei (9). S: Young (5). SF: Bohm (1). SB: Jenista 2 (6), Croft (2), Dugas 2 (3). CS: L. Shadid (1).
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis L,2-3
6
7
5
3
1
4
Keller
1
2
1
1
0
1
Biechler
1
0
0
0
0
3
Bradley
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Stong
6
8
4
2
3
4
Scheuermann S,4
3
4
1
1
0
3
WP: Lewis 2 (7), Stong (9. HBP: Ivelia 2, Gruener, Gas (by Lewis), Vickers (by Scheuermann). T: 3:00. A: 254.
