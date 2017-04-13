Wichita State’s Keitha Adams reunites with old rivals in American

All this newness is familiar to Wichita State women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams.
Adams, hired earlier this month, spent 16 seasons at Texas-El Paso. That school shared Conference USA with Houston, SMU, Central Florida and Memphis until 2013, and East Carolina, Tulsa and Tulane until 2014. All seven are now American Athletic Conference schools and will become Wichita State’s new rivals on July 1.
“I’ve coached in those arenas,” she said. “I’ve been to Houston. I’ve been to East Carolina. I’ve been to Memphis and played in the FedEx Forum. I understand that you’ve really got to get some players.”
All Shocker coaches face adjustments and challenges in the new conference. None of the others takes on a single opponent as imposing as the Connecticut women’s basketball team. The Huskies slumped to a Final Four loss this season after winning four previous NCAA titles. They are 68-0 in four seasons of American play.
“What a phenomenal program,” Adams said. “When you talk about the opportunity to play against the very best … we’ve been communicating that with recruits. I think that intrigues a person. It’s a high level of basketball.”
The American finished the 2017 season No. 6 in the RPI rankings and that strength isn’t solely a product of UConn’s brilliance. No. 25 Temple and No. 35 South Florida also played in the NCAA Tournament. WNIT participants Tulane, SMU and Central Florida ranked in the top 100 and no American team is below 200.
The Missouri Valley Conference ranked No. 17 in RPI with Drake and Northern Iowa in the top 100 and five schools below 200.
“To have six teams playing in March, that excites me,” Adams said. “If you win your non-conference games and finish strong, there’s a really good chance you’ll be playing in the postseason.”
Adams has at least five open scholarships and with a senior-heavy roster will have a chance to overhaul it by the start of the 2018-19 season. She started recruiting at her introductory news conference by welcoming high school and junior-college coaches to practices and promising to make them feel part of the program. She hired Ewa Laskowska, her long-time assistant at UTEP, as her associate head coach and will continue her emphasis recruiting players from overseas.
This week, Adams went through orientation at WSU, worked with players in small groups and started networking with high school and junior-college coaches.
“For me, it’s about getting a feel for them and getting a feel for their games,” she said. “You’ve got to allow them to feel comfortable down there. It’s getting to know one another.”
Adams comes to Wichita State at a good time for Kansas high school talent in the coming classes. While she will likely focus largely on transfers for her current needs, the classes of 2018 and 2019 are strong. Juniors-to-be such as Manhattan’s Kia Wilson and Garrin Williams, Frankfort’s Emilee Ebert and Washburn Rural’s Carly Bachelor are regarded as upper-level NCAA Division I prospects.
Derby center Kennedy Brown, also a junior-to-be, had offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and Louisville after her freshman season. McPherson senior-to-be Taylor Robertson earned Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2017.
The American will play a 16-game schedule for a second straight season, down from 18 in 2015. Schools play five opponents twice and one opponent six times. That means Wichita State will play two fewer conference games than it did as an MVC member.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
