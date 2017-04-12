Wichita State basketball lands DeAntoni Gordon from Alabama’s class of 2019

Forward DeAntoni Gordon gave Wichita State’s men’s basketball program a non-binding commitment on Wednesday.
Gordon (6-foot-8, 175 pounds) is a junior-to-be at LeFlore Preparatory Academy in Mobile, Ala. He plays for the Alabama Fusion EYBL team.
He said he will visit WSU this summer. His relationship with assistant coach Isaac Brown played a major role in his decision. Brown is well-known in the area after spending five seasons at South Alabama in Mobile and played high school basketball at Pascagoula (Miss.) High, about 40 miles from Mobile.
“I felt comfortable with Coach Brown, him being from the area,” Gordon said.
Gordon also said Wichita State’s move to the American Athletic Conference played a role in his decision because of the competition in that conference.
Alabama Fusion coach Kirven Lang describes Gordon as an athletic wing who will play small forward in college.
“He’s great in transition,” Lang said. “He’s got a good mid-range game. He gets the rebound and he’s going to start the break.”
Alabama Elite Hoops ranks him fifth in the state in the class of 2019.
“I like running the floor and having the ball in my hands, pushing the ball up the floor,” Gordon said.
Lang said Gordon also offers from UAB, Cal-State Northridge and New Mexico State. He was attracting some attention from schools such as Alabama and Auburn.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
