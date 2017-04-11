Kansas rallies in seventh inning to drop Wichita State baseball 8-6

Another good hitting night for Wichita State shortstop Trey Vickers in Lawrence ended with a 8-6 road loss to Kansas on Tuesday.
Leading 6-4, WSU yielded four runs in the seventh inning. It was the seventh loss in eight games in Lawrence for WSU.
But Vickers, who put the Shockers (16-16) ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the second, went 2 of 4 and is hitting a sizzling 10 for 20 in Lawrence for his career.
The Shockers got a run in the third when Alec Bohm walked and scored on Vickers’ infield out. Luke Ritter’s two-run homer int he fifth put WSU ahead 5-2.
Marcus Wheeler’s two-run homer drew KU within one at 5-4.
Noah Croft opened the seventh with a triple and scored on Jordan Boyer’s single.
Then the roof fell in for WSU. In the seventh, Owen Taylor singled but Codi Heuer got two outs. He then hit Rudy Karre and walked James Cosentino to load the bases.
Clayton McGinness was summoned from the WSU bullpen, and he hit Matt McLaughlin to force in a run. McGinness walked Davin Foyle to force in a run. Jazz Groshans singled in two runs as KU (15-17) scored four runs on two hits in the inning.
Notes: WSU leads the series 43-34, 19-18 in Lawrence. . . . Reagan Biechler made his 79th appearance and is now tied for 15th on the WSU career list. . . . The Shockers are 2-10 on the road. . . It was the first two-triple game of the season for the Shockers (Bohm, Croft).
Wichita St.
Kansas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista 1b
4
1
0
0
Karre cf
3
2
1
0
Ritter lf-rf
4
1
1
2
Csntino ss
3
1
0
0
Bohm 3b
3
1
1
0
McLghln ss
3
1
2
1
Schwnk dh
4
0
0
0
Foyle lf
3
0
2
2
Jackson cf
4
1
2
0
Grshns dh
4
0
1
2
Vickers ss
4
1
2
3
Kyrcou 3b
4
1
1
0
Dugas rf
2
0
0
0
Wheeler 1b
2
1
1
2
Young lf
1
0
0
0
Taylor 1b
2
1
1
0
Croft c
3
1
1
0
Vosik rf
3
1
1
1
DeBcker ph
0
0
0
0
Gragg c
2
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
4
0
1
0
Totals
33
6
8
6
Totals
29
8
10
8
Wichita St.
020
120
100
—
6 8 0
Kansas
101
020
40x
—
8 10 1
E: Villines (1). DP: WSU. LOB: WSU 4, KU 6. 2B: Jackson (3). 3B: Bohm (1), Croft (1). HR: Vickers (2), Ritter (3), Vosik (1), Wheeler (1). S: Young (4), DeBacker (1), Cosentino (5), Gragg (5). CS: McLaughlin (1).
Wichita St.
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Killgore
4
6
4
4
0
3
Sanburn
2
2
0
0
1
2
Heuer L,1-1
2/3
1
3
3
1
1
McGinness
0
1
1
1
1
0
Biechler
1
0
0
0
0
3
Hecht
1/3
0
0
0
1
0
Kansas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Leban
2
2
2
2
0
0
Goldsberry
2
1
1
1
1
1
Rincon
1
2
2
2
1
1
Davis W,1-1
2
2
1
1
0
2
Kaplan
1
0
0
0
0
1
Villines S,8
1
1
0
0
0
2
HBP: Karre 2 (by Heuer, Hecht), McLaughlin (by McGinness). T: 3:14. A: 1,419.
Comments