April 11, 2017 10:17 PM

Wichita State softball defeats Kansas 6-0

Eagle staff

Wichita State’s Katie Malone struck out five and held Kansas to three hits over six innings in a 6-0 victory Tuesday in Lawrence.

WSU’s Mackenzie Wright homered and singled in a run. Macklin Hitz drove in two runs and scored two.

The Shockers (23-14) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on RBI singles by Hitz, Casidy Kelsheimer and Kelli Spring.

Wright homered in the sixth. Hitz doubled in a run in the seventh.

Alexis Reid gave up six hits and walked five in five innings for Kansas (21-19).

WSU starts a three-game series against Indiana State with a 3 p.m. Friday doubleheader at Wilkins Stadium.

