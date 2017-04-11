Wichita State softball defeats Kansas 6-0

Wichita State’s Katie Malone struck out five and held Kansas to three hits over six innings in a 6-0 victory Tuesday in Lawrence.
WSU’s Mackenzie Wright homered and singled in a run. Macklin Hitz drove in two runs and scored two.
The Shockers (23-14) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on RBI singles by Hitz, Casidy Kelsheimer and Kelli Spring.
Wright homered in the sixth. Hitz doubled in a run in the seventh.
Alexis Reid gave up six hits and walked five in five innings for Kansas (21-19).
WSU starts a three-game series against Indiana State with a 3 p.m. Friday doubleheader at Wilkins Stadium.
