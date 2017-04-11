Wichita State Shockers

April 11, 2017 10:02 PM

Report: Wichita State’s Greg Heiar headed to LSU

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Assistant coach Greg Heiar will leave Wichita State for LSU, according to Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com.

Heiar is the senior assistant on coach Gregg Marshall’s staff. He is regarded as an excellent recruiter and takes a lead role in working on skills with players.

Heiar came to WSU in 2011 after spending two seasons as an assistant at Southern Mississippi. He also spent five seasons as head coach at Chipola (Fla.) College.

Wichita State’s roster is set for the 2017-18 season, but this summer will be critical for the future in the American Athletic Conference. WSU must replace seven seniors after next season.

Heiar will work for Will Wade, recently hired from VCU to replace Johnny Jones.

The Shockers and Tigers are both in the 2017 Maui Invitational.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move

Gregg Marshall answers questions about AAC move 3:28

