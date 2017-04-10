Wichita State baseball, softball focus on MVC while AAC future awaits

4:31 Gregg Marshall reacts to AAC announcement Pause

4:52 Bardo makes AAC announcement official

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

2:00 Security camera catches two guys draining a keg on their way out

1:15 He tried to buy candy at the 7-Eleven; now police are looking for him

0:31 National Republican Congressional Committee ad opposing James Thompson

0:39 Possible homicide in southwest Wichita

0:45 Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita

0:32 Get off my lawn, beaver!