Marshall: Wichita State to start series with Baylor on the road

Wichita State will play Baylor next season in a home-and-home series, Shockers coach Gregg Marshall told Jon Rothstein of Fanragsports.com.
“We’re waiting on the ink to dry on a series with Baylor,” Marshall said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast with Rothstein.
The series, Marshall said, begins next season in Waco.
Wichita State’s non-conference schedule also includes a game at Oklahoma State and a visit by Oklahoma to Intrust Bank Arena.
