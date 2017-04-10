Wichita State Shockers

Marshall: Wichita State to start series with Baylor on the road

Wichita State will play Baylor next season in a home-and-home series, Shockers coach Gregg Marshall told Jon Rothstein of Fanragsports.com.

“We’re waiting on the ink to dry on a series with Baylor,” Marshall said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast with Rothstein.

The series, Marshall said, begins next season in Waco.

Wichita State’s non-conference schedule also includes a game at Oklahoma State and a visit by Oklahoma to Intrust Bank Arena.

