Friends, family remember Wichita’s Linwood Sexton as a mentor, pioneer

People talked about Linwood Sexton’s football skills, his speed and agility and composure in the face of racism in the 1940s. They talked about the time he blasted a Tulsa linebacker into the bench.
By the time he died on March 29, those accomplishments for the University of Wichita only amplified the rest of his life.
Had he not carried a football, earned an honor or blazed a trail, the history of Wichita would remember him as a graceful, thoughtful and enduring figure.
“He was such an inspiration, said Charles McAfee, a childhood friend. “Linwood’s story was about all of us.”
Around 100 of Sexton’s family and friends gathered in Koch Arena on Saturday morning for a memorial service for Sexton, 90. Co-workers from Hiland Dairy, friends from Halstead, Wichita State and the community came to remember Sexton. A video with pictures played on the video board and his signs throughout the arena displayed his Shockers football No. 66. A KMUW radio interview with Eric Sexton, his son, played.
Linwood Sexton’s story lives on through many people — students, athletes and coaches around the city who felt his wise influence and smiled at his jokes.
Van Williams, public information office for the City of Wichita, met Sexton in a parking lot while waiting for a haircut. Sexton introduced himself and, after learning of Williams’ interest in journalism, laid out steps for internships, mentors and networking.
A few weeks later, Williams said, Sexton left a pile of newspapers – the Wall Street Journal among them – on his doorstep.
“I still don’t know today how he learned where I lived,” Williams said. “Over the next few months, he delivered those papers as reliably as a mail man, nurturing my passion in journalism.”
Sexton did that for many people in many pursuits.
“He made everybody feel that they were his best friend,” emcee Dave Dahl said. “He was interested in you. He remembered what was important to you.”
Sexton is a member of the MVC Athletics Hall of Fame, the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
After graduation, he taught elementary school for four years before going to work at Hiland Dairy in 1953 and remained there until his retirement. He also served on the Kansas Board of Regents, the Wichita State Board of Trustees and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Citizens Advisory Council on Civil Rights. In 2012, he was one of 13 to receive the Pioneer Award from the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation.
Sexton, as halfback in a single-wing offense, led the Shockers in total offense in 1946 and 1947, helping them to a berth in the 1947 Raisin Bowl. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1945, 1946 and 1947, despite not playing in all games. Mr. Sexton often sat out games in places such as Tulsa and West Texas State because of his race. On some trips, Mr. Sexton could not stay in the hotel or eat with his teammates.
“He’s my Martin Luther King,” said McAfee, a childhood friend who played basketball with Sexton as coach.
Memorials can be made to the Sexton Scholarship at the WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260 and the Sexton Scholarship Fund at Halstead Community Foundation, P.O. Box 4, Halstead, KS 67056.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments