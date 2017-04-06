Wichita State softball slips past Tulsa with two runs in sixth inning

Wichita State’s Laurie Derrico singled in the winning run in the sixth inning to defeat Tulsa 2-1 on Thursday at Wilkins Stadium.
The Shockers (20-13) defeated Tulsa (26-12) for the sixth straight time.
WSU’s Katie Malone held the Golden Hurricane to six hits and struck out four. She recorded her 14th complete game of the season and improved to 18-8.
Kelli Spring drove in WSU’s first run with a single that scored Ashley Johnson in the sixth inning. Spring moved to third on an infield hit and scored on Derrico’s single into left field.
The Shockers play at Bradley this weekend. The series starts with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.
