Wichita State basketball would hold position of strength in new conference

Call this the Doug McDermott theory of first impressions: Go in strong and they must respect you.
Wichita State is expected to accept an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference soon — a vote by AAC presidents is scheduled for Friday.
The timing is perfect for the Shockers and the American to make this addition for 2017-18. The Shockers could be a Final Four-contender and the conference needs that boost.
“The American Conference is fortunate to have Wichita State,” ESPN’s Seth Greenberg said. “It’s an elite, top-10 program with a world-class coach.”
Men’s basketball is the athletic motivation for the move and the Shockers will likely enter their new conference as the favorite. They are ranked in the top 10 nationally of seven top 25 rankings for 2017-18 this week by media outlets such as CBSSports.com, ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Cincinnati is ranked in all, no higher than No. 13. SMU, depending on the future of AAC Player of the Year Semi Ojeleye, is a possible preseason top 25 pick.
“For the AAC to bring in Wichita State, which doesn’t have football, it must mean they want them pretty badly,” said Eric Bossi, recruiting analyst for Rivals.com. “The roster they have could compete for the AAC title next year.”
It will be nice, from a Wichita State perspective, to go in like Creighton, not like Rutgers.
Creighton, with star player Doug McDermott, departed the Missouri Valley Conference in 2013. It finished second in the Big East in 2014, earning a top-10 national ranking and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“I hope we made a good first impression,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “That was something that was very important to us, to come into a new league and bring some value.”
Rutgers, which joined the Big 10 in 2014 after a season in the AAC, went 2-16 in its first season in the Big 10 and finished last in each of its three seasons as a member.
The American wants Wichita State to add NCAA Tournament bids and money, add more attractive TV matchups during the regular season and boost the conference’s reputation.
“When I look at it as a college basketball fan, it’s a really positive thing,” said Mark Adams, who broadcasts games for ESPN and other outlets. “Wichita State is not going to take a back seat to anyone. They could up the ante.”
The Shockers, with all their rotation players back, will do that. That makes getting them on the schedule — for all sports — in 2017-18 a must for the American. Each NCAA Tournament victory earns a conference around $1.6 million, to be divided among the members over a six-year period.
Defending champion SMU’s outlook for next season will depend on Ojeleye, who declared for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent and may return. Cincinnati is expected to return its top three scorers. Central Florida, the NIT runner-up, is waiting on the NBA plans of center Tacko Fall.
The offseason is off to a rocky start for American schools Connecticut and Memphis. UConn lost three players to transfer after the season and top recruit Makai Ashton-Langford will go elsewhere. On Wednesday, Memphis lost brothers Dedric and K.J. Lawson, both starters, to transfer.
The American will challenge the Shockers in ways the MVC did not, which is part of the point. Four American teams finished the season ranked the top 65 of the RPI and four more in the top 150.
Once Creighton departed the MVC, Wichita State didn’t have to deal with a program similar in resources and ambition. WSU’s basketball budget of around $7 million will rank, according to U.S. Department of Education figures, near the top of the American, similar to SMU, Cincinnati, Tulsa, Houston and Temple, and below Memphis and Connecticut.
The top American teams will be bigger, more athletic and deeper than most MVC teams. American teams such as Tulane, East Carolina and South Florida, which recently hired Brian Gregory as coach, are struggling. All three finished ranked 200 or lower in the RPI.
“The American has its own set of issues,” Adams said. “The bottom six or so, it’s fairly comparable to the MVC.”
Wichita State must adjust to new styles of play, new coaches and new arenas. It will face challenging travel, even on chartered jets.
Greenberg doesn’t expect the new conference to change the makeup of Wichita State’s roster dramatically. American schools, according to recruiting analysts, most often recruit below the five-star, top-50 levels in high school. They hit the transfer market hard.
“I don’t think the conference will dictate who he recruits,” Greenberg said. “He’ll recruit the best player he can recruit, like he always does.”
