Reports: Oklahoma State hires former Shocker John Cooper

Former Wichita State basketball player John Cooper will join the coaching staff at Oklahoma State, according to two reports.
Cooper spent the past five seasons at Miami (Ohio), where he went 59-100. He was fired in early March.
Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com and Evan Daniels of Scout.com reported Cooper’s hiring by Cowboys coach Mike Boynton.
Cooper played at Wichita State from 1987-91. He scored 1,153 points during his career. Cooper, from Kansas City, averaged 17 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior in 1989-90 to earn a spot on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team and the All-Defensive team. He played eight games as a senior, averaging 20.8 points, before a broken ankle ended his career.
Cooper coached three seasons at Tennessee State and spent five as an assistant at Auburn.
