April 5, 2017 1:49 PM

ESPN: American vote on Wichita State planned for Friday

By Paul Suellentrop

The American Athletic Conference will vote Friday on the decision to admit Wichita State, according to ESPN’s Andy Katz.

Wichita State needs approval from nine of the 12 American members, including football-only Navy.

While WSU coaches and administrators decline to speak on the record, the vote is regarded as a formality around the campus.

Shockers coaches are speaking to recruits about the American Athletic Conference. On Sunday, according to multiple reports, Missouri Valley Conference athletic directors will meet in St. Louis to discuss the conference’s future without Wichita State.

“The AAC is expected to add the Shockers and, unless there is a hiccup, for the 2017-18 season,” Katz wrote.

AAC members are Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Tulane, SMU, Temple, South Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Central Florida and Navy.

Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated reported that the vote is scheduled for later this week.

“The sources said the ‘general expectation’ is that the league will admit Wichita State and that the Shockers will play in the AAC during the 2017-18 season,” Thamel wrote. “The AAC presidents have the final vote on Wichita State, and sources said there’s expected to be finality on their admission by the weekend.”

Published reports list Valparaiso, Belmont and Nebraska-Omaha as among the schools under consideration to replace Wichita State.

WSU would move all its sports to the American and give the conference a 12th basketball-playing member. Football is not a part of the discussion.

There is no exit fee from the Missouri Valley Conference.

According to the MVC constitution, a school must give 24 months notice for withdrawal to keep all of its distributions (meaning mostly NCAA Tournament money). A school forfeits all its MVC distributions if it gives less than 12 months notice.

That means Wichita State, should it withdraw soon, would give up future MVC distributions. It would also likely pay an entrance fee to join the AAC.

