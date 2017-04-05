ESPN: American vote on Wichita State planned for Friday

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall and the Shockers may know by Friday if they’re to become American Athletic Conference members.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith dives for a loose ball against Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox, left, and Kentucky guard Malik Monk during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks over Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris goes to the basket against Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie hits a three-pointer against Kentucky during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet kneels down on the court after his last attempt shot to tie the game against Kentucky was blocked. Wichita State fell to Kentucky 65-62.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet kneels down on the court after his last attempt shot to tie the game against Kentucky was blocked. Wichita State fell to Kentucky 65-62.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State senior guard Zach Bush walks off the court as a Shocker for the final time after the Shockers fell 65-62 to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall leaves the court after his team fell to Kentucky 65-62 in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet goes to the basket against Kentucky forward Derek Willis, right, and Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet goes to the basket against Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries during the first half of their NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves hits a three-pointer over Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly goes to the basket against Kentucky forward Derek Willis during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie takes a shot against Kentucky forward Derek Willis during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie's three-point try for the lead is blocked by Kentucky guard Malik Monk during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a big three-pointer during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox dunks over Wichita State center Shaquille Morris late in the second alf of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Kentucky guard Malik Monk celebrates a big three-pointer late in the game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet can't keep Kentucky guard Malik Monk from hitting a big three-pointer late in second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday. Shamet answered with his own three on the next possession.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp gingerly walks off the court after hurting his leg during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie drives to the basket against Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris takes a shot during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie gets tied up with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris tries to stop Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo from dunking during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris tries to stop Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo from dunking during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells out instructions during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie can't believe the outcome as the Shockers fall to Kentucky 65-62 in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris makes a shot in front of Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the first half of the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Sunday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp shots in front of Illinois State head coach Dan Muller during the first half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet goes to the basket against Illinois State center Daouda Ndiaye, right, and guard DJ Clayton during the first half of the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Saturday.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State players react after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win a win a 71-51 win over Illinois State on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State players react after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win a win a 71-51 win over Illinois State on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Shaq Morris and his teammates react after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win a win a 71-51 win over Illinois State on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Shaq Morris and his teammates react after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win a win a 71-51 win over Illinois State on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State players react after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win a win a 71-51 win over Illinois State on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall acknowledges the crowd after cutting down the net after his team won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 71-51 win over Illinois State on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp shoots in front of Illinois State head coach Dan Muller during the first half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Zach Brown goes to the basket against Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh during the first half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris cuts a piece of net after the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie cuts a piece of net after the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp was named MVP of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp gets a hug from teammate John Robert Simon as he exits the game during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves goes to the basket against Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie reacts to hitting a three-pointer during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Illinois State head coach Dan Muller and Valley Player of the Year Paris Lee can only watch during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. shoots over Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie makes a put-back shot against Illinois State during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp gets a hang across the face from Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie is fouled by Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins during the second half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly defends Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins during the first half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for a rebound against Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the first half the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie cuts a piece of net after the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday in St. Louis.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Comments