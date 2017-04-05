Wichita State’s Austin Reaves scheduled for shoulder surgery

Wichita State guard Austin Reaves will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the torn labrum in his right shoulder.
“They’ll basically go in there and reattach or tighten up the labrum,” said Brian Reaves, his father. “Then he’ll have to go through the rehab and therapy to loosen it up and regain the range of motion.”
The right shoulder dislocated three times during the 2016-17 school year, sidelining him for various amounts of time.
He missed two games in late January and early February.
He missed a game in late November after dislocating the shoulder against Michigan State. He returned eight days later to play at Colorado State. He also injured the shoulder during fall practices, limiting his practice for around a week.
Reaves first had his right shoulder repaired late in his sophomore year in high school. The shoulder dislocated for the first time when an opponent landed on him during a chase for a loose ball.
He had surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder in March 2016, after this senior season at Cedar Ridge (Ark.) High. That recovery kept him off the court until late July and he did not play in WSU’s exhibition tour of Canada in early August.
