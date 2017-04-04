Starting pitching solidifies for Wichita State’s baseball team

Wichita State’s dugout emptied both times Travis Young ended a game last weekend with a hit because it wouldn’t have been as feasible to celebrate every time the pitching staff saved one.
In a three-game sweep over Valparaiso, WSU had its most successful turn through the starting pitching rotation because of the way Zach Lewis, Tommy Barnhouse and Cody Tyler pitched with men on base.
Valparaiso was 2 for 30 in such situations, including 0 for 10 against Tyler on Sunday Since the Shockers’ offense labored to score 10 runs in the series and win each game by one run, a hit allowed in just a couple more of those 30 tries could have turned the series.
WSU (14-13) hosts Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eck Stadium. In the first time they constituted the weekend rotation, Lewis, Barnhouse and Tyler allowed one earned run in 17 combined innings.
“This weekend specifically, we just really wanted to go right after them,” said Tyler, who allowed one run in five innings. “Attack them with the fastball and get them out with the other pitches that you have. For the whole pitching staff over the weekend, we did a very good job of that.”
Working with men on base is supposed to create pressure for the pitcher, but the aggressiveness from WSU’s pitchers created a role reversal.
The Shockers’ ability to mix pitch sequences and refusal to concede runs, a mentality reinforced by pitching coach Mike Steele, sent Valparaiso’s hitters into a defensive mode.
It took 13 plate appearances in the series for Valparaiso to earn its first hit with a runner on base, and it had one hit in the final 23.
“I think that comes from Mike Steele,” WSU coach Todd Butler said. “You look at two outs, the batting average against our pitching staff with two outs is extremely low. We’ve defended the bunt very well with him being here, running (pickoffs) at second base, trying to keep guys close to the bag.
“We’ve made some big plays with our pitching staff defending the field on the short game this year, and I think that’s kept us in one-run games. It’s something we work on every week.”
WSU’s pitchers aren’t just helping themselves defensively. Since six of the 28 outs with runners on base during the weekend were strikeouts, WSU’s fielders shared responsibility for killing rallies.
The Shockers saw improved outfield defense with speedsters Alex Jackson, Jacob Katzfey and Young chasing down balls in the gap.
Their presence, and that of steady shortstop Trey Vickers, gave WSU pitchers confidence to attack hitters and relieves the pressure of tough situations.
“I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Barnhouse, who held Valparaiso to two hits in 13 at-bats with runners on. “I love my guys behind me, and I just feel very confidence with them behind me. I love those guys.”
Oklahoma State at Wichita State
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: OSU 16-11, WSU 14-13
- Radio: KNSS, 1330-AM
- Webcast: ESPN3.com
