Shockers blow lead, then rally for 4-3 win over Valparaiso

Just after Wichita State lost the lead in the top of the ninth inning on Friday, Shockers players lined the front edge of the dugout and contradicted the look of a team on a losing streak.
A breakdown in the top of the ninth, and hitting failures to that point, finally produced a positive turning point. WSU scored two in the bottom of the ninth and beat Valparaiso 4-3, scoring the winning run on a single by Travis Young.
The Shockers (12-13) snapped a five-game losing streak and won at Eck Stadium for the first time since March 15.
“Guys knew we were going to get the job done,” Young said. “I don’t think there was a doubt in the dugout that we were going to get it done.… Guys were more hyper in the ninth than they were the whole game, just because they know the game is on the line and we’re about to get it done.”
WSU’s recent offensive struggles were spotlighted after Valparaiso, which didn’t score against WSU starting pitcher Zach Lewis, scored once in the eighth and twice in the ninth to take a 3-2 lead.
The Shockers’ bullpen, which has endured inconsistency in recent weeks, labored to escape the eighth after two pitching changes, two hits and a walk. Ben Hecht wasn’t as fortunate as he surrendered four hits and two ninth-inning runs.
To that point, WSU had managed five hits against Valparaiso right-hander Mario Loso, who entered with an 0-3 record and a 5.76 ERA. The only runs came via a two-run home run by Alec Bohm in the fourth inning, and Loso retired 13 of 15 batters to end his outing.
“Not a lot of offense until the end,” Butler said. “… It wasn’t looking good. But the guys answered, and it was great to see.”
Greyson Jenista walked to start the bottom of the ninth before Alec Bohm just missed another homer on a high fly ball knocked down by the win.
Against reliever Easton Rhodehouse, Alex Jackson singled and Trey Vickers tied the game with a hit, but Josh DeBacker struck out for the second out.
Young grounded the first pitch into shallow left field, and Jackson reached third base at about the same time the ball was fielded. Third base coach Brian Walker waved in Jackson, who scored on a poor throw up the third-base line.
“Coach Walker doesn’t stop a runner, he says, I will not stop a guy running around third,” Young said. “I hit the ball and I saw it get through, and I figured he was going to send him, but that left fielder was playing pretty shallow.
“I knew it was going to be a bang-bang play. Then again, he’s got to field it and throw it home, and (the catcher) has to field it and put a tag on him. So it worked out.”
The Shockers saw late-game production from several players who needed the boost. Jackson was batting .189 and had lost playing time recently to freshmen Jackson and Jacob Katzfey.
Vickers saw his average fall to .239 and Jenista, in a 3-for-26 slump, has dropped from .343 to .280.
If WSU has designs on a turnaround, those players could be the catalysts.
“We’ve been looking for a spark and talking about it for a few weeks now,” Butler said. “It was tough on the guys for three weeks on the road, it really was. We had a week this week to get our legs back, get some rest, work.
“Guys had great attitude and effort, and tonight is a great sign of the hard work they’ve been doing. Maybe we can build from this win.”
Valparaiso
Wichita State
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Stea cf
4
0
0
0
Katzfey lf
4
0
1
0
Jacob ss
3
0
0
0
Ritter dh
4
0
0
0
Palace 1b
4
1
1
0
Jenista 1b
2
2
0
0
Barczi dh
3
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
1
1
2
Hanson c
4
1
2
1
Jackson cf
4
1
2
0
Shaikin 3b
4
1
2
1
Vickers ss
4
0
1
1
Kapers 2b
3
0
2
0
Croft c
3
0
0
0
Donohue lf
2
0
0
0
DeBcker ph
1
0
0
0
Garbella rf
2
0
1
0
Dugas rf
2
0
0
0
Dent rf
1
0
0
0
Young rf
2
0
1
1
Boyer 2b
3
0
2
0
Totals
30
8
8
2
Totals
33
4
8
4
Valparaiso.
000
000
012
—
3 8 0
Wichita St.
000
200
002
—
4 8 0
Two outs when winning run scored.
DP: Valparaiso, WSU 2. LOB: Valparaiso 6, WSU 3. 2B: Hanson. 3B: Boyer. HR: Bohm. S: Donohue 2, Barczi. SB: Katzfey.
Valparaiso
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Losi
8
5
2
2
1
5
Tieman
1/3
0
1
1
1
0
Roadhouse L,2-2
1/3
3
1
1
0
1
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis
7
2
0
0
2
2
Holifield
0
1
0
0
1
0
Biechler
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
McGinness
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Hecht W,1-1
1
4
2
2
0
1
WP: McGinness. T: 2:50. A: 2,584.
Valparaiso at Wichita State
- When: 1 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: VU 9-14, WSU 12-13
- Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
- Video: ESPN3.com
