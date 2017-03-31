Memorial service for Linwood Sexton scheduled for April 8

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds Pause

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

3:58 Paul Suellentrop visits with Illinois State writer about Arch Madness

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

4:09 Z details the dangers of facing Wichita State's offense

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors