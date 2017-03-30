Rainout gives Wichita State baseball time to focus on bats

Wichita State has four games to regroup before the Missouri Valley Conference baseball schedule begins.
The weather, perhaps, helped that goal this week. Rains postponed Tuesday’s game at Oklahoma State, which gave the Shockers more practice this week.
“This is a good week for our guys to get their legs back underneath them, get some rest,” coach Todd Butler said. “For the last month, we haven’t been able to practice because we’ve been traveling and playing.”
WSU (11-13) starts a three-game series against Valparaiso (9-13) on Friday at Eck Stadium. The Shockers will try to snap a five-game losing streak in which they scored 13 runs.
“We’re just trying to get going, offensively,” Butler said. “We’re just trying to get some positive energy.”
WSU’s lineup and pitching rotation underwent changes as a 7-0 start detoriated with a 1-6 stretch. The Shockers continued to slump during a span in which they played 11 of 17 games on the road.
Pitching provided a few bright spots and Zach Lewis, WSU’s steadiest starter, will open this weekend’s series. Freshman Tommy Barnhouse will make his fourth start on Saturday.
Both gave the Shockers a chance last weekend in losses to No. 3 Texas Tech. Lewis allowed three runs over seven innings, striking out 10, in a 4-1 loss. Barnhouse gave up one earned run in five innings in a 3-1 loss.
Six MVC schools open conference play this weekend with Illinois State at Dallas Baptist, Evansville at Southern Illinois and Bradley at Missouri State. The Shockers play host to SIU next weekend at Eck Stadium.
Worth noting — Legend Weekend is scheduled for April 28-29 at Eck Stadium. On April 28, baseball alumni will be introduced before the game. On April 29, the first 1,500 fans receive a 1989 College World Series pennant. … Valpo defeated Purdue 5-1 on Wednesday. … 1B Nate Palace leads the Crusaders with six home runs and 18 RBI. He is hitting .337 with a .652 slugging percentage. … WSU lefty Cody Tyler (2-3, 4.76 ERA) will start Sunday. Valpo will start Wes Gordon (1-3, 4.80) on Saturday and lefty Michael Mommersteeg (0-1, 1.08) on Sunday.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Valparaiso at Wichita State
- When: 6 p.m. Friday
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: VU 9-13, WSU 11-13
- Pitchers: VU, RH Mario Losi (0-3, 5.76 ERA); WSU, RH Zach Lewis (1-2, 4.15)
- Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
- Video: ESPN3.com
