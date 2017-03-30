Rainout gives Wichita State baseball time to focus on bats

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title Pause

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds

6:23 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz remember Dave Stallworth

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

9:40 The 10 Greatest Shockers

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:45 Kind Kravings opening a restaurant in a double-decker bus

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line