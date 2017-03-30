NABC will honor former Shocker Van Eman at Final Four

Former Wichita State athlete and assistant coach Lanny Van Eman will receive the Guardians Award for Advocacy on Sunday in Phoenix.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches will honor Van Eman for his contributions to the game. Van Eman coached in college, internationally and in the NBA with Dallas and Boston.
He played basketball and baseball, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in both, for the Shockers from 1958-62. He worked as an assistant coach under Ralph Miller for the Shockers before following Miller to Iowa.
Van Eman, from McKeesport, Pa., spent four seasons as head coach at Arkansas. In 1980, he reunited with Miller at Oregon State.
Van Eman will receive his honor during the NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show. The show will be streamed on Twitter and begins at 8:30 p.m.
