WSU’s young players getting game chances

While Wichita State baseball coach Todd Butler waits for his veterans to rediscover their 2016 forms, younger players are getting a chance to account for the missing production.
Freshmen Alex Jackson, Jacob Katzfey and Noah Croft have all earned regular playing time, and Butler has seemed comfortable living with the inconsistencies young players bring.
Since the Shockers (11-13) have lost 13 of 17 since a 7-0 start and are on a five-game losing streak entering Tuesday’s game at Oklahoma State, Butler isn’t committing to any lineup moving forward.
“This is a new week,” Butler said. “Guys need to get back in that cage for (batting practice) and (we’ll see) how guys play against Oklahoma State. The thing that I see is that guys that have returned from last year and had good years aren’t really having those seasons so far.
“I trust those guys. Those guys that played last year, we’ve got to get those guys confident and get that going for (Missouri Valley) conference play.”
WSU has five games until conference games begin against Southern Illinois on April 7. That gives time for the veterans to cement their spots in the lineup, even though few have done that so far.
The seven returners who had at least 100 at-bats last season have all seen their batting averages drop within a range of 40 to 128 points. The uncertainty of their potential improvement has given more chances to freshmen.
Jackson, Katzfey and Croft have mostly made the most of them. Jackson has started the last five games in the leadoff spot and collected five hits.
Katzfey is batting .333 through 24 at-bats and he threw out a runner at home from left field in Sunday’s loss to Texas Tech, while Croft has taken over at catcher and is learning to guide WSU’s veteran pitching staff.
“Every day is important, every at-bat is important,” Katzfey said. “You get in situations and coach gives you signs, you better execute. That’s kind of the hard part about being a freshman, because you have to prove yourself but you’re also trying to win a ballgame.
“Alex is a great player, Croft is a great player, and it’s kind of cool to see us getting a little bit of success.”
Katzfey, a left-handed batter, is mostly playing against right-handed pitchers. Croft is batting .226 in 31 at-bats and is a work in progress defensively as he has taken at-bats from Gunnar Troutwine, whose average has dropped from .278 last year to .176.
Jackson is a middle infielder by trade but has moved to center field with mixed results. His speed plays well at the position but his routes to fly balls haven’t always been executed smoothly.
“As an infielder, as a shortstop, it wasn’t too hard to transition,” Jackson said. “An outfielder, you just need an athlete, just run down and track down a ball. It wasn’t a hard transition, I’ve been in the outfield a couple times before.”
Jackson’s 13-pitch at-bat on Sunday, which resulted in a walk to load the bases with two outs, may be indicative of WSU’s potential with freshmen playing important roles.
Jackson had three previous walks compared to 15 strikeouts in more than 50 at-bats, but his entire outlook and approach could change based on Sunday’s seven-foul at-bat, which would be tough even for a veteran to produce.
“Offensively, that was the part of exciting part of my day,” Butler said. “Watching him compete, fouling off pitches. He’s growing as a player, and he has a good swing. His batting average (.222), if you look at it, he’s a much better hitter than his average is showing. The more he plays consistently, the more it’ll rise.”
