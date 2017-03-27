Sources say UTEP’s Keitha Adams interviewed at Wichita State

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds Pause

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

3:06 Nico Hernandez wins professional debut

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

2:08 The Eagle has always been in the heart of Wichita

2:10 Democrats pick their candidate for special election

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape