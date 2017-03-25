Texas Tech keeps Wichita State baseball sliding

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds Pause

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

0:51 Urge to help fire victims strong for Iowa resident

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:44 Lawrence resident lands 10-pound bass

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town