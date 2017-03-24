Friends, fans remember Shocker basketball great Dave Stallworth

0:36 Arch Madness recap in 30 seconds Pause

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

2:53 Family Promise organization helps homeless families get back on their feet

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:16 Bloodhound can help police find missing people