Wichita State’s McDuffie, two Jayhawks on All-District first teams

Wichita State sophomore Markis McDuffie earned a spot on the All-District 16 team from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Kansas guard Frank Mason and teammate Josh Jackson are first-team selections for District 8.
NABC coaches vote on the 25 all-district teams, which are essentially all-conference teams.
Wichita State freshman guard Landry Shamet is on the second team for District 16.
Northern Iowa’s Jeremy Morgan, Illinois State’s Paris Lee, Milton Doyle of Loyola and Missouri State’s Alize Johnson are also on the first team.
Illinois State’s MiKyle McIntosh, Evansville’s Jaylon Brown, Illinois State’s Deontae Hawkins and Sean O’Brien of Southern Illinois join Shamet on the second team.
Illinois State’s Dan Muller is the district Coach of the Year.
Joining Mason and Jackson on the District 8 team are Iowa State’s Monte Morris, Baylor’s Johnathon Motley and Jeffrey Carroll of Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans, West Virginia’s Jevon Carter, Texas’ Jarrett Allen, Iowa State’s Deonte Burton and TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky are on the second team.
Kansas’ Bill Self is the District 8 Coach of the Year.
SMU’s Tim Jankovich, a former Kansas State player and assistant to Self, is the District 25 Coach of the Year.
East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes, a former Wichita State assistant, is the pick in District 22. College of Charleston’s Earl Grant, also a former Shocker assistant under coach Gregg Marshall, is the District 10 Coach of the Year.
Former Kansas assistant Joe Dooley, now at Florida Gulf Coast, shared the District 3 honor with UNC Asheville’s Nick McDevitt.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments