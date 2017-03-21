Wichita State Shockers

March 21, 2017 10:10 PM

Oral Roberts baseball powers up to beat Wichita State 7-4

Eagle staff

There was no power outage for Oral Roberts on Tuesday night in Tulsa.

The Golden Eagles slugged five solo homers, two doubles and a triple in beating Wichita State 7-4.

Despite yielding five homers, which tied for the most allowed in Shocker history, WSU had its chances to win.

Trailing 6-3 in the seventh, Gunner Troutwine and Alex Jackson singled. Josh DeBacker reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at first and third. Jordan Boyer struck out, but Jacob Katsfey singled in Troutwine. With the runners on second and third, Luke Ritter struck out.

The Shockers (11-9) pushed across three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Katzfey singled, Ritter walked and Greyson Jenista popped up to short. Alec Bohm singled in Katzfey, and Vickers got Ritter home on a squeeze play. Toutwine’s double send Bohm home with the go-ahead run.

Nick Roark, Sam Grellner, Brent Williams, Trevor McCutchin and Cal Hernandez hit solo homers for ORU (13-7). Grellner and Williams hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, the first homers allowed by WSU reliever Adam Keller.

Notes: WSU has been outscored 18-3 in the first innings . . . The Shockers fall to 2-9 on the road. They return home Wednesday to face Sacramento State. WSU has won 10 in a row at home, the sixth longest streak in the nation. . . . In the seventh, second baseman Ritter failed to pick up a ground ball. It was WSU’s first error in four games. . . . Bohm’s hit with runners in scoring position in the fourth, broke an 0 for 22 streak with runners in scoring position. WSU finished 3 for 15 batting with runners in scoring position. Bohn has now reached base in 16 straight games (via hit, walk or hit-by-pitch). . . . The most home runs allowed by Shocker pitching came in 1980 by UNLV with six. . . .WSU leads the ORU series, 33-29 and is 12-12 in Tulsa.

WSU

ORU

ab

r

h

bi

ab

r

h

bi

Katzfey lf

4

1

3

1

Snypes ss

5

1

1

1

Ritter 2b

3

1

0

0

Roark 2b

3

1

1

1

Jenista rf

4

0

1

0

Whatley dh-c

3

0

1

0

Bohm 1b

4

1

1

1

Cummings cf-rf

4

0

1

1

Vickers ss

3

0

0

1

Grellner rf

3

1

1

1

Troutwine c

3

1

2

1

Shelton cf

0

0

0

0

Croft pr

0

0

0

0

Williams c-1b

4

1

1

1

Jackson cf

4

0

2

0

McCutchin 1b

4

1

1

1

Dugas dh

2

0

0

0

Hungate lf

4

0

1

0

DeBacker dh

2

0

0

0

Hernandez 3b

3

2

2

1

Boyer 3b

4

0

0

0

Totals

33

4

9

4

Totals

33

7

10

7

WSU

000

300

100

4 9 1

ORU

101

022

10x

7 10 0

E: DP: WSU, ORU. 2B: Jackson, Troutwine, Jenista, Hernandez, Hungate. 3B: Snypes. HR: Roark, Hernandez, McCutchin, Grellner, Williams. S: Vickers. SB: Roark, Snypes. CS: Katzfey.

Wichita State

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Barnhouse L,1-1

4 2/3

6

4

4

1

2

Keller

1 1/3

2

2

2

1

3

Evans

1

1

1

0

0

3

Heuer

1

1

0

0

1

0

Oral Roberts

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Michaels W,1-0

5

5

3

3

1

3

Varnell

1

1

0

0

0

1

Howe

2

3

1

1

0

2

Stout S,2

1

0

0

0

0

2

WP: Michaels, Varnell, Howe, Stout. HBP: Grellner (by Evans), Troutwine (by Stout). T: na. A: na.

Wichita State Shockers

Comments

