Oral Roberts baseball powers up to beat Wichita State 7-4

There was no power outage for Oral Roberts on Tuesday night in Tulsa.
The Golden Eagles slugged five solo homers, two doubles and a triple in beating Wichita State 7-4.
Despite yielding five homers, which tied for the most allowed in Shocker history, WSU had its chances to win.
Trailing 6-3 in the seventh, Gunner Troutwine and Alex Jackson singled. Josh DeBacker reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at first and third. Jordan Boyer struck out, but Jacob Katsfey singled in Troutwine. With the runners on second and third, Luke Ritter struck out.
The Shockers (11-9) pushed across three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Katzfey singled, Ritter walked and Greyson Jenista popped up to short. Alec Bohm singled in Katzfey, and Vickers got Ritter home on a squeeze play. Toutwine’s double send Bohm home with the go-ahead run.
Nick Roark, Sam Grellner, Brent Williams, Trevor McCutchin and Cal Hernandez hit solo homers for ORU (13-7). Grellner and Williams hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, the first homers allowed by WSU reliever Adam Keller.
Notes: WSU has been outscored 18-3 in the first innings . . . The Shockers fall to 2-9 on the road. They return home Wednesday to face Sacramento State. WSU has won 10 in a row at home, the sixth longest streak in the nation. . . . In the seventh, second baseman Ritter failed to pick up a ground ball. It was WSU’s first error in four games. . . . Bohm’s hit with runners in scoring position in the fourth, broke an 0 for 22 streak with runners in scoring position. WSU finished 3 for 15 batting with runners in scoring position. Bohn has now reached base in 16 straight games (via hit, walk or hit-by-pitch). . . . The most home runs allowed by Shocker pitching came in 1980 by UNLV with six. . . .WSU leads the ORU series, 33-29 and is 12-12 in Tulsa.
WSU
ORU
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Katzfey lf
4
1
3
1
Snypes ss
5
1
1
1
Ritter 2b
3
1
0
0
Roark 2b
3
1
1
1
Jenista rf
4
0
1
0
Whatley dh-c
3
0
1
0
Bohm 1b
4
1
1
1
Cummings cf-rf
4
0
1
1
Vickers ss
3
0
0
1
Grellner rf
3
1
1
1
Troutwine c
3
1
2
1
Shelton cf
0
0
0
0
Croft pr
0
0
0
0
Williams c-1b
4
1
1
1
Jackson cf
4
0
2
0
McCutchin 1b
4
1
1
1
Dugas dh
2
0
0
0
Hungate lf
4
0
1
0
DeBacker dh
2
0
0
0
Hernandez 3b
3
2
2
1
Boyer 3b
4
0
0
0
Totals
33
4
9
4
Totals
33
7
10
7
WSU
000
300
100
—
4 9 1
ORU
101
022
10x
—
7 10 0
E: DP: WSU, ORU. 2B: Jackson, Troutwine, Jenista, Hernandez, Hungate. 3B: Snypes. HR: Roark, Hernandez, McCutchin, Grellner, Williams. S: Vickers. SB: Roark, Snypes. CS: Katzfey.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Barnhouse L,1-1
4 2/3
6
4
4
1
2
Keller
1 1/3
2
2
2
1
3
Evans
1
1
1
0
0
3
Heuer
1
1
0
0
1
0
Oral Roberts
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Michaels W,1-0
5
5
3
3
1
3
Varnell
1
1
0
0
0
1
Howe
2
3
1
1
0
2
Stout S,2
1
0
0
0
0
2
WP: Michaels, Varnell, Howe, Stout. HBP: Grellner (by Evans), Troutwine (by Stout). T: na. A: na.
Comments