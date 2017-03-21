Memorial service for Dave Stallworth will be Friday evening at Koch Arena

10:33 'We came up one possession short.' Pause

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

3:16 Wichita State players take questions on eve of tournament debut

16:38 Gregg Marshall answers questions about Dayton and job openings

2:55 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop preview WSU-Dayton

1:23 Gregg Marshall ejected from Wichita State exhibition game

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

1:18 Overland Park residents describe massive fire

1:21 Why slain police canine wasn't wearing a bullet-proof vest