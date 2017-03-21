Memorial service for Dave Stallworth will be Friday evening at Koch Arena

A memorial service for former Wichita State basketball star Dave Stallworth is scheduled for Friday at Koch Arena.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the service begins at 6. It is open to the public and people are encouraged to speak about their memories of Stallworth.
Most living members of the 1964-65 Final Four team are expected to attend. A question-and-answer session is planned with members of the team.
“Gloria (Stallworth’s wife) wants this to be a thank you to the fans of Wichita for all of their concern and caring for David and his family,” said Bob Powers, a member of the 1965 team.
Stallworth, 75, died on March 15.
He earned Associated Press All-American honors in 1964 (first team) and 1965 (second team) after helping the Shockers become a nationally prominent program. Stallworth ranks third on Wichita State’s career scoring list. He totaled 1,936 points, averaging 24.2 a season.
His No. 42 jersey is one of five retired at WSU.
Stallworth’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Community Baptist Church, 2525 E. 1st St.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments