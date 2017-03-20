Wichita State declines comment on Lynn Marshall’s Sunday behavior

10:33 'We came up one possession short.' Pause

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

6:23 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz remember Dave Stallworth

0:47 Wichita State's Zach Brown

1:01 Wichita State's Peyton Allen

1:23 Gregg Marshall ejected from Wichita State exhibition game

9:40 The 10 Greatest Shockers

0:45 Police: Father suspected of killing son, 17, in argument

1:21 Why slain police canine wasn't wearing a bullet-proof vest