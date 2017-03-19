Shocker report: Kentucky 65, Wichita State 62

Sunday’s box score
KENTUCKY 65, WICHITA ST. 62
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
28
3-6
1-2
8
1
2
9
McDuffie
32
2-9
0-0
4
3
2
5
Morris
28
5-10
1-2
8
2
2
11
Frankamp
25
2-8
0-0
1
0
0
6
Shamet
34
7-14
4-5
2
2
4
20
Kelly
22
2-7
0-0
6
2
2
4
Reaves
9
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
3
Da.Willis
8
1-4
0-0
1
2
0
2
Nurger
8
1-3
0-0
3
0
1
2
Smith
6
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-62
6-9
35
12
13
62
Percentages: FG .387, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Brown 2-3, Frankamp 2-6, Shamet 2-7, Reaves 1-1, McDuffie 1-6, Nurger 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Morris 3, Da.Willis, McDuffie). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 4, Morris 2, Smith 2, Frankamp, Kelly, Nurger). Steals: 2 (McDuffie, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.
Kentucky
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adebayo
31
6-11
1-4
10
1
1
13
De.Willis
33
3-6
1-2
8
1
3
9
Briscoe
27
2-3
0-0
4
2
1
5
Fox
31
5-12
4-6
2
1
3
14
Monk
29
3-11
6-6
2
4
1
14
Mulder
10
1-2
0-0
1
2
0
3
Humphries
9
0-1
0-0
2
0
0
0
Gabriel
7
0-5
0-0
2
0
0
0
Hawkins
23
3-4
0-0
0
0
2
7
Totals
200
23-55
12-18
31
11
11
65
Percentages: FG .418, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Monk 2-5, De.Willis 2-5, Briscoe 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Mulder 1-2, Fox 0-1, Gabriel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 7 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Monk 2, Adebayo, De.Willis, Mulder). Turnovers: 7 (Briscoe 3, Fox 2, Humphries, Monk). Steals: 6 (De.Willis 3, Fox 2, Adebayo). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
24
38
—
62
Kentucky
26
39
—
65
A: 18,293 (18,165).
Bam vs. Shaq
Wichita State’s Shaq Morris enjoyed his 28 minutes, most of them spent jostling with Kentucky freshman Bam Adebayo, 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds.
Morris picked up three fouls, a small price to pay for his performance and the feeling of freedom.
“First time I’ve went against somebody where we could actually bang against each other,” Morris said. “He’s a great player and the refs let us be physical.”
Adebayo scored 13 points, 11 in the second half, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Morris scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Break down the zone
Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox is blazing fast and he turned on the jets for big baskets twice in the second half.
The Shockers cut the lead to 61-58 on a three by Zach Brown and switched to a zone defense. Fox drove past Landry Shamet — while Morris had his back turned while guarding Adebayo and lobbied for a three-second call — for a dunk.
“I think they got in the 1-3-1, some type of defense,” Fox said. “I saw nobody behind my defender. Most of the time, I’m not looking at the guy guarding me. When I saw there was nobody there and I had a clear lane, I just took it.”
Earlier, Fox gave Kentucky a 58-51 lead when he jumped into the passing lane for a steal and sped in for a dunk.
“He’s an NBA guard,” Shamet said. “They’ve got a couple of them. He’s pretty versatile. Played him more as a driver, so you kind of knew when he wanted to get to the rim and play off the dribble.”
Establish limits for Wildcats
Wichita State held Kentucky to its lowest point total of the season.
The Wildcats made 23 shots, matching five other games.
That is good enough defense to win against a team with three players (Adebayo, Fox and Malik Monk) projected as first-round NBA Draft picks.
“The game plan was just to stay in front,” WSU forward Markis McDuffie said. “They were going to be very aggressive each play. That is why a lot of people were tired. They were going at us every play.”
Slow start stings
Wichita State survived poor shooting in the first half to trail 26-24.
The Shockers missed 23 of their 33 shots and eight of their 11 three-pointers. They hadn’t played a team with elite athletic ability since November and it showed.
While Kentucky offered up more open shots than Dayton on Friday, it bothered the Shockers with its length. The Wildcats blocked two shots in the first half and altered many others by forcing the Shockers into awkward shots.
“I wish we could have started better,” Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly said. “We didn’t stick to our usual routine from the very beginning and play within ourselves. We made the game bigger than it was.”
Morris carried them with eight points and five rebounds in the first half. He fouled once, which allowed him to play 11 minutes. WSU made him the focus of the offense in the opening minutes and the Wildcats double-teamed him to take the ball out of his hands.
Reaves will undergo surgery
WSU freshman guard Austin Reaves will undergo surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder now that the season is complete, he said.
Dislocations sidelined him three times this season. He missed two games in late January and early February after dislocating the shoulder.
He missed a game in late November after dislocating the shoulder against Michigan State. He returned eight days later to play at Colorado State. He also injured the shoulder during fall practices, limiting his workouts for around a week.
Reaves, from Newark, Ark., had his right shoulder repaired late in his sophomore year in high school. The right shoulder dislocated for the first time during his sophomore season in high school when an opponent landed on him during a chase for a loose ball.
Reaves had surgery to repair the labrums in both shoulders in the past four years. Last March, he underwent surgery on the left shoulder. That recovery kept him from practicing and lifting weights most of the summer.
Worth noting
Wichita State is 18-15 in 14 NCAA Tournament appearances. … Kentucky is 123-49 in its 56 NCAA appearances (No. 57, in 1988, was vacated). … Sunday’s game marked the second time for 30-win teams to meet during the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend. In 2008, Tennessee (30-4) defeated Butler (30-3) in the second round. Sunday night, Cincinnati-UCLA marked the third time for 30-win teams to meet. … The Wildcats lead the series 2-0, both meetings in NCAA play.… Actress and Kentucky fan Ashley Judd sat near the court opposite the Kentucky bench. … Brown made 2 of 3 three-pointers and went 5 for 6 in two NCAA games. … The Shockers made 14 of 44 threes (31.8 percent) in the two games, far below its season mark of 40.8 percent.
Paul Suellentrop
