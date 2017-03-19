Wichita State baseball finishes series with shutout win over Cal Poly

Wichita State baseball players left San Luis Obispo, Calif., with smiling faces.
Zach Lewis combined with two relievers to pitch a four-hit shutout, blanking Cal Poly 2-0 on Sunday.
It was the second victory in 10 road games for WSU (11-8), and the sixth time the Mustangs have been blanked.
Lewis (1-1) went seven innings, a season high, allowing four hits and striking out six. Landon Holifield and Ben Hecht each pitched a scoreless inning. Hecht earned his fourth save.
The Shockers took their first lead in the series in the fourth. With two outs, Alec Bohm singled. Noah Croft followed with a single to right. When the rightfielder Colby Barrick threw wildly to the cutoff man, Bohm was abel to score.
In the fifth, Jordan Boyer singled with one out and scored on Bryant Klusener’s double. It was Klusener’s first hit and RBI as a Shocker. Sunday was his first start.
Lewis allowed just two baserunners to reach third base.
Notes: The Shockers did not make an error in the three-game series and turned four double plays.… The Shocker bullpen walked just one batter in the three-game series and allowing two runs in 13 2/3 innings.… The Shockers will go to Tulsa on Tuesday night to face Oral Roberts.
Wichita State
Cal Poly
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Katzfey cf
4
0
0
0
McKenna cf
4
0
0
0
Young lf
0
0
0
0
Beesley 2b
3
0
0
0
Ritter 2b
2
0
0
0
George lf
2
0
0
0
Jenista rf
4
0
0
0
Meyer c
4
0
1
0
Bohm 1b
4
1
1
0
Mrnconz ss
4
0
0
0
Croft c
4
0
2
0
Sandrsn 3b
4
0
0
0
Dugas lf
3
0
0
0
Skipps 1b
3
0
0
0
Jackson cf
1
0
0
0
Barrick rf
3
0
2
0
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Ogrin dh
2
0
1
0
Boyer 3b
3
1
1
0
Klusener dh
3
0
1
1
Totals
32
2
5
1
Totals
29
0
4
0
WSU
000
110
000
—
2 5 0
Cal Poly
000
000
000
—
0 4 1
E: Barrick. DP: WSU. LOB: WSU 5, Cal Poly 7. 2B: Klusener, Meyer. S: Ogrin.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis W,1-1
7
4
0
0
2
6
Holifield
1
0
0
0
1
1
Hecht S,4
1
0
0
0
0
0
Cal Poly
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schneider L,1-1
7
5
2
1
0
5
Dondanville
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Clark
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
2
HBP: Beesley (by Lewis), Ritter 2 (by Schneider, Dondanville) . T: 2:24. A: 1,425.
