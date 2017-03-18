Cal Poly baseball beats Wichita State in 13 innings

Wichita State baseball’s luck on the road continued to be bad Friday night in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
With two outs in the 13th inning, Kyle Marinconz hit a line drive in the left-centerfield gap to score Nick Meyer from first base and give Cal Poly a 5-4 victory over the Shockers.
Down 4-2 in the eighth, Luke Ritter hit a two-run homer to get WSU tied at 4-4. Alec Bohm had opened the inning with a single.
Chandler Sanburn, who took the loss, entered to start the 10th. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits. He did not allow a runner past first base. Ben Hecht relieved with two outs in the 13th. He threw one pitch that Marinconz smashed to left-center.
Cal Poly broke open a 1-1 game with three runs in the fourth, all of which came with two outs.
Travis Young tripled in the third and came home on Bohm’s infield groundout to get WSU on the board.
Trey Vickers walked to open the seventh and went to second on Jacob Katzfey’s pinch-hit single. Alex Jackson sacrificed them to second and third. Vickers scored on Greyson Jenista’s infield groundout.
Notes: Cody Tyler (2-2, 5.40) will pitch Saturday for WSU against Spencer Howard (0-0, 1.88). . . . Shocker batters struck out a season-high 19 times. . . . WSU was 0 for 11 batting with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 baserunners, six in scoring position. . . .The Shocks left Jordan Boyer, who doubled, and Dayton Dugas, who reached on an error, on second and third to end the second. . . . WSU had baserunners in the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th but failed to score. . . . Reagan Biechler pitched two outs in the eighth. He now is tied for 24th alltime with 71 appearances. . . . Before Young tripled in the third, he had been 0 for 15 at the plate.
Wichita State
Cal Poly
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jenista rf
6
0
2
1
McKenna cf
6
1
1
0
Young lf
6
1
1
0
Beesley 2b
6
0
1
0
Bohm 1b
6
1
1
1
George lf
5
0
0
1
Ritter 2b
4
1
2
2
Meyer c
6
1
2
0
Boyer 3b
6
0
1
0
Mrnconz ss
6
1
3
1
Dugas dh
5
0
1
0
Sandrsn 3b
5
1
2
0
DeBacker dh
1
0
0
0
Skipps 1b
5
1
1
1
Vickers ss
4
1
1
0
Barrick rf
5
0
3
2
Troutwine c
2
0
0
0
Ogrin dh
4
0
0
0
Katzfey ph
1
0
1
0
Croft c
3
0
0
0
Jackson cf
5
0
0
0
Totals
49
4
10
4
Totals
48
5
13
5
WSU
001
000
120
000
0
—
4 10 0
Cal Poly
100
300
000
000
1
—
5 13 3
Two outs when winning run scored.
E: Sanderson, Skipps, Barrick. DP: WSU. LOB: WSU 11, Cal Poly 6. 2B: Boyer, Ritter, Barrick. 3B: Young. HR: Ritter. S: Vickers, Jackson, Ogrin. SF: George. CS: Croft.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schwanke
4
7
4
4
0
1
Evans
2
2
0
0
0
2
McGinness
1
0
0
0
0
1
Biechler
2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Holifield
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
Sanburn L,2-1
3 2/3
2
1
1
0
2
Hecht
0
1
0
0
0
0
Cal Poly
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Uelmen
7
5
3
3
1
10
Colen
1
2
1
1
0
0
Shelton
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
3
Lee
3
3
0
0
1
5
Clark W,2-0
1
0
0
0
0
1
HBP: Ritter (by Uelmen). T: 4:00. A: 1,340.
