March 17, 2017 9:49 PM

Shocker report: WSU 64, Dayton 58

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Friday’s box

WICHITA ST. 64, DAYTON 58

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

25

4-5

1-2

4

0

1

12

McDuffie

34

1-8

6-6

5

0

2

8

Morris

14

4-7

2-4

6

2

4

10

Frankamp

24

1-5

0-0

0

3

1

3

Shamet

36

3-9

6-8

3

3

4

13

Kelly

26

3-5

1-3

11

2

2

8

Willis

14

1-2

2-2

3

0

2

4

Nurger

12

2-3

0-0

7

1

1

4

D.Smith

11

0-3

0-0

0

0

2

0

Reaves

4

0-1

2-2

1

0

0

2

Totals

200

19-48

20-27

40

11

19

64

Percentages: FG .396, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Brown 3-3, Kelly 1-2, Frankamp 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Morris 0-1, Reaves 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Kelly 3, McDuffie 2, Morris, Nurger, Shamet). Turnovers: 16 (Shamet 4, Kelly 2, Nurger 2, Willis 2, Brown, D.Smith, Frankamp, McDuffie, Morris, Reaves). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.

 

Dayton

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Pollard

23

4-11

5-7

2

3

4

13

Williams

32

1-9

1-2

6

0

3

3

Cooke

30

1-10

3-4

5

1

4

6

K.Davis

33

1-1

3-4

3

1

3

6

S.Smith

37

9-17

3-3

3

4

2

25

D.Davis

17

0-2

0-0

2

0

1

0

Miller

10

1-4

0-0

1

0

1

3

Mikesell

8

0-0

0-0

1

0

3

0

Cunningham

7

1-3

0-0

0

2

2

2

Crosby

3

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

18-58

15-20

24

11

23

58

Percentages: FG .310, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (S.Smith 4-10, K.Davis 1-1, Cooke 1-3, Miller 1-3, Williams 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 6 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooke, Pollard, S.Smith). Turnovers: 6 (Pollard 3, S.Smith 2, Cooke). Steals: 6 (S.Smith 4, Pollard, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.

 

Wichita St.

27

37

64

Dayton

29

29

58

 

Shockers face a rare tough challenge and come through with win over Dayton

 

One is enough

Dayton followed its scouting report. The Flyers, often 6-foot-5 junior Darrell Davis, followed Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp closely. He couldn’t get open and couldn’t beat defenders with his dribble.

But after 20-plus mostly frustrating minutes, Frankamp made one of the game’s biggest shots. His three from the wing, off a pass from center Shaq Morris, gave the Shockers a 58-51 lead with 1:27 to play.

Morris drew a double team, an effective tactic for the Flyers most of the game, and calmly located Frankamp, who had two Flyers flying at him too late.

“That’s a part of always believing in your teammates,” Morris said. “I caught the ball in the post and there was so much space. I knew I could finish at the rim, but I just wanted Conner to put the nail in the coffin, so I faked toward the rim and found Conner wide open.”

It was Frankamp’s lone basket in five shots, three behind the arc.

“That’s the last guy you want to leave,” guard Landry Shamet said. “He kind of struggled like I did, offensively. But he made a timely, huge play for us.”

Wichita State overcomes Dayton defense for 64-58 victory in NCAA first round

 

Streaks stay alive

Wichita State extended its win streak to 16 games, the second-longest in program history. Friday’s six-point margin is the smallest and the second under 15 points.

The 2013-14 Shockers won 35 in a row.

Shamet made one three-pointer to extend his streak to 24 games. He trails streaks of 27 and 25 by Ron Baker.

Frankamp made one three, boosting his streak to 21. He ranks fourth in program history behind Shamet.

Shamet also started his 35th game, most by a Shocker freshman. Toure Murry started 34 games in 2008-09 as a freshman.

