Shocker report: WSU 64, Dayton 58

Friday’s box

WICHITA ST. 64, DAYTON 58

Wichita St. Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Brown 25 4-5 1-2 4 0 1 12 McDuffie 34 1-8 6-6 5 0 2 8 Morris 14 4-7 2-4 6 2 4 10 Frankamp 24 1-5 0-0 0 3 1 3 Shamet 36 3-9 6-8 3 3 4 13 Kelly 26 3-5 1-3 11 2 2 8 Willis 14 1-2 2-2 3 0 2 4 Nurger 12 2-3 0-0 7 1 1 4 D.Smith 11 0-3 0-0 0 0 2 0 Reaves 4 0-1 2-2 1 0 0 2 Totals 200 19-48 20-27 40 11 19 64

Percentages: FG .396, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Brown 3-3, Kelly 1-2, Frankamp 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Morris 0-1, Reaves 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Kelly 3, McDuffie 2, Morris, Nurger, Shamet). Turnovers: 16 (Shamet 4, Kelly 2, Nurger 2, Willis 2, Brown, D.Smith, Frankamp, McDuffie, Morris, Reaves). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.

Dayton Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Pollard 23 4-11 5-7 2 3 4 13 Williams 32 1-9 1-2 6 0 3 3 Cooke 30 1-10 3-4 5 1 4 6 K.Davis 33 1-1 3-4 3 1 3 6 S.Smith 37 9-17 3-3 3 4 2 25 D.Davis 17 0-2 0-0 2 0 1 0 Miller 10 1-4 0-0 1 0 1 3 Mikesell 8 0-0 0-0 1 0 3 0 Cunningham 7 1-3 0-0 0 2 2 2 Crosby 3 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 Totals 200 18-58 15-20 24 11 23 58

Percentages: FG .310, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (S.Smith 4-10, K.Davis 1-1, Cooke 1-3, Miller 1-3, Williams 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 6 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooke, Pollard, S.Smith). Turnovers: 6 (Pollard 3, S.Smith 2, Cooke). Steals: 6 (S.Smith 4, Pollard, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St. 27 37 — 64 Dayton 29 29 — 58

One is enough

Dayton followed its scouting report. The Flyers, often 6-foot-5 junior Darrell Davis, followed Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp closely. He couldn’t get open and couldn’t beat defenders with his dribble.

But after 20-plus mostly frustrating minutes, Frankamp made one of the game’s biggest shots. His three from the wing, off a pass from center Shaq Morris, gave the Shockers a 58-51 lead with 1:27 to play.

Morris drew a double team, an effective tactic for the Flyers most of the game, and calmly located Frankamp, who had two Flyers flying at him too late.

“That’s a part of always believing in your teammates,” Morris said. “I caught the ball in the post and there was so much space. I knew I could finish at the rim, but I just wanted Conner to put the nail in the coffin, so I faked toward the rim and found Conner wide open.”

It was Frankamp’s lone basket in five shots, three behind the arc.

“That’s the last guy you want to leave,” guard Landry Shamet said. “He kind of struggled like I did, offensively. But he made a timely, huge play for us.”

Streaks stay alive

Wichita State extended its win streak to 16 games, the second-longest in program history. Friday’s six-point margin is the smallest and the second under 15 points.

The 2013-14 Shockers won 35 in a row.

Shamet made one three-pointer to extend his streak to 24 games. He trails streaks of 27 and 25 by Ron Baker.

Frankamp made one three, boosting his streak to 21. He ranks fourth in program history behind Shamet.

Shamet also started his 35th game, most by a Shocker freshman. Toure Murry started 34 games in 2008-09 as a freshman.