Dayton’s seniors loaded with success

1:11 Catching up with former K-State star Marcus Foster Pause

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

0:58 D.J. Johnson, K-State embraced must-win mentality against Wake Forest

0:34 Bruce Weber: Winning in NCAA Tournament is the greatest high

1:02 Wesley Iwundu was on a mission against Wake Forest

0:53 Barry Brown talks First Four victory

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs