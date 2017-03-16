Rashard Kelly, Zach Brown grow into Wichita State’s big dogs on defense

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall Pause

1:11 Catching up with former K-State star Marcus Foster

3:50 Detective describes her encounter with accused killer

9:40 The 10 Greatest Shockers

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs

0:42 Figured out Rageball 5 yet? Time to test your skills

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

0:32 Hurts Donut to open second location this month

0:57 River Vista apartments take shape on river