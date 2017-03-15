WSU notes: Shocker softball faces No. 12 LSU, MVC favorite at home

Wichita State softball starts a big weekend on Thursday with No. 12 LSU at Wilkins Stadium.
The Tigers (19-6) visit Wichita on their way to Lawrence for a tournament and to give sophomore outfielder Emily Griggs, from Wichita, a homecoming game. Griggs, who played at Maize, is hitting .337 with a double and four stolen bases.
The game starts at 5 p.m. and is televised on Cox Kansas.
The Shockers (12-9) play host to Drake (16-9) for a series starting with a Saturday doubleheader at noon. Drake is the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite.
Chapel honored by MVC — WSU women’s basketball player Jaleesa Chapel was named State Farm Good Neighbor Award winner for the MVC winter sports season.
Chapel, a senior from Spring, Texas, has a 3.24 grade-point average. She participates in community service activities such as Shocks, Cops and Kids, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and the Wichita Buddy Walk.
Shocker golfer shares MVC honor — WSU’s Taryn Torgerson is the MVC female golfer of the week.
Torgerson, a junior from Buhler, finished in a tie for fourth at the Bradley Spring Break Invite in Dallas with a 221. It is her third weekly honor this season and sixth of her career.
She shared the award with Southern Illinois’ Brooke Cusumano, who also finished fourth in the tournament.
