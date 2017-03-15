Wichita State Shockers

March 15, 2017 9:42 AM

Watch James Corden show his love for Wichita State and coach Gregg Marshall

Eagle staff

James Corden is a big fan of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall. Who knew?

Corden, host of CBS’ “The Late, Late Show,” picked a NCAA Tournament bracket from start to finish for the first time, citing his English background. “Who better to fill out a bracket than someone from Britain who never went to university?” he said.

The best part for Shocker fans comes at the end, when Corden shows some special affection for Marshall. Corden picks Marshall’s Shockers to beat Dayton in Friday’s opener, then picks them to upset Kentucky in the second round before losing to UCLA (his eventual champion pick) in the regional semifinals.

After all his picks, though, Corden has one more thought about Marshall.

“Gregg Marshall. He looks like he’s comfortable enough to hold me and me kiss him on the small of his neck and him not think it’s weird,” Corden said. “Him just think it’s completely great.

“And I’ll also say, he looks like he smells incredible.”

Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall talks Sunday about his team being selected as a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers will face Dayton in the first round in Indianapolis on Friday.

Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
 

Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

