Watch James Corden show his love for Wichita State and coach Gregg Marshall

3:02 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop react to Shockers' NCAA draw Pause

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

0:58 D.J. Johnson, K-State embraced must-win mentality against Wake Forest

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

0:34 Bruce Weber: Winning in NCAA Tournament is the greatest high

1:02 Wesley Iwundu was on a mission against Wake Forest

0:53 Barry Brown talks First Four victory

1:08 Wichita area gets first solar power plant