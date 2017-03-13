Back in NCAAs, Dayton remembers its lost center

Before each tipoff, Dayton coach Archie Miller writes the keys to the game on the locker room’s whiteboard. He’ll do it again Friday when his seventh-seeded Flyers play No. 10-seed Wichita State in a first-round game at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
But this season, Miller’s pregame routine has also included writing a big number 5 on the board’s upper-right corner.
That was Steve McElvene’s jersey number.
As a redshirt freshman last season, the 6-foot-11, 270-pounder set a school record with 55 blocked shots.
Less than two months after the season, on May 12, McElvene died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — a heart disease that causes the heart to work harder because the heart muscles are abnormally thick.
He died at home. No warning. He was only 20.
McElvene was more than a very large force on the court. His affable personality made him popular not only with his teammates but with other Dayton students.
“It’s impossible not to smile when I think about Steve,” senior walk-on Jeremiah Bonsu wrote this week on The Players’ Tribune website.
McElvene’s death rocked his team far beyond what happened on the court.
“When you lose someone who is part of your team, someone you spend so much time with, it shatters you,” Miller said Monday during a phone interview. “It shatters who you are as a person. You just don’t know what to do.”
Difficult months followed for Dayton’s players and coaches.
“We had to pick ourselves up, we had to try to put ourselves back together,” Miller added.
It wasn’t until the Flyers took a one-point victory over La Salle in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Dec. 30 that Miller thought his players were enjoying themselves again.
Dayton (24-7) went on to win its first Atlantic 10 title outright since joining the league in 1996. McElvene’s presence is still felt by the team.
And now for the first time in school history, the Flyers are playing in their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.
“We’re doing it for you, Big Steve,” Bonsu wrote. “We hope to make you proud this spring.”
To get this far, the Flyers had to redefine themselves on the court. Not only did they no longer have their rim protector, their other big bodies struggled with injuries that hampered their development.
That’s left them with a small lineup — or as Miller calls it, “a mid-major deluxe” — with the tallest starter at 6-8, sophomore Xeyrius Williams.
But it’s also an experienced group with four senior starters who are part of Dayton’s winningest class with 102 victories over their careers.
You won’t find Flyers among the league’s stat leaders, but they are up there in many of the team categories.
They rank first in three-point shooting (38.7 percent) and in overall field-goal percentage (47.0). They’re second in scoring offense (76.5 points) and third in both scoring defense (66.5) and field-goal percentage defense (41.3).
Rebounding has been a problem, ranking seventh in the league.
Overall, Miller, the younger brother of Arizona coach Sean Miller, likes what he’s seen in his fifth season at Dayton.
“Over the time we’ve been here, we use our quickness and versatility as our strength,” he said. “We have the balance of different guys to beat you. We win because of the whole and the attitude.”
Guard Charles Cooke leads the team in scoring at 16.1, but seven others average between just under six points and 14.1. All-league point guard Scoochie Smith averages 13.5 points and 4.5 assists.
“It’s not so much about the star power,” Miller said.
That approach took the Flyers to the Elite Eight three years ago. Last year, they were also a No. 7 seed and fell in the first round to No. 10 Syracuse.
To avoid another opening-round stumble, Miller said his team needs to regain the attitude it had before losing its last two games. The Flyers lost the regular-season finale at George Washington and then fell in their first game in the league tournament to No. 9-seed Davidson.
Those losses came right after clinching the league title outright by defeating Virginia Commonwealth on March 1.
“We lost our edge after that game,” Miller said. “We haven’t been as tough minded as we needed to be. It felt like we came off that VCU game as if we’ve completed our mission.
“We have more basketball to play. We know going into Friday, we’re up against a mountain. We don’t want to put ourselves in a situation where we’re climbing uphill against a team like that.”
Friday, McElvene’s mother, Jenell Shoals, will drive from her nearby home in Fort Wayne, Ind., to watch Dayton play WSU.
“The best is yet to come,” she wrote on Facebook to encourage her late son’s teammates. “It’s always greater later.”
