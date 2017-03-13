Wichita State Shockers

March 13, 2017 1:59 PM

Wichita State finishes No. 19 in AP basketball poll

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State is No. 19 in the final Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the seventh time in program history for the Shockers to earn a spot in the final poll.

The Shockers (30-4) moved up one spot from last week. The AP does not conduct another poll after the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers are also No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll, which will poll its panel of 32 coaches after the tournament.

Kansas dropped two spots to No. 3 in the AP poll. The Jayhawks (28-4) are also No. 3 in the coaches poll.

WSU debuted in this season’s poll at No. 25 on Feb. 20. Its current ranking is its highest.

The Shockers play Dayton on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

WSU also finished the season in the AP poll in 1963 (No. 5), 1964 (No. 5), 1983 (No. 14), 2012 (No. 18), 2014 (No. 2) and 2015 (No. 14).

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Final AP Top 25

Rec

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (59)

31-3

1619

2

2. Gonzaga (6)

32-1

1520

4

3. Kansas

28-4

1478

1

4. Arizona

30-4

1427

7

5. North Carolina

27-7

1278

6

6. Kentucky

29-5

1275

8

7. Duke

27-8

1250

14

8. UCLA

29-4

1207

3

9. Oregon

29-5

1194

5

10. Louisville

24-8

981

10

11. SMU

30-4

951

12

12. Baylor

25-7

877

9

13. West Virginia

26-8

842

11

14. Notre Dame

25-9

682

22

15. Purdue

25-7

652

13

16. Florida State

25-8

568

16

17. Iowa State

23-10

560

23

18. Cincinnati

29-5

520

15

19. Wichita State

30-4

436

20

20. Florida

24-8

388

17

21. Butler

23-8

359

18

22. Saint Mary’s

28-4

304

19

23. Michigan

24-11

252

_

24. Virginia

22-10

238

21

25. Wisconsin

25-9

151

24

Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 35, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 10, Iowa 8, Oklahoma State 8, Nevada 5, Princeton 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1, VCU 1.

