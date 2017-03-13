Wichita State finishes No. 19 in AP basketball poll

Wichita State is No. 19 in the final Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the seventh time in program history for the Shockers to earn a spot in the final poll.
The Shockers (30-4) moved up one spot from last week. The AP does not conduct another poll after the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers are also No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll, which will poll its panel of 32 coaches after the tournament.
Kansas dropped two spots to No. 3 in the AP poll. The Jayhawks (28-4) are also No. 3 in the coaches poll.
WSU debuted in this season’s poll at No. 25 on Feb. 20. Its current ranking is its highest.
The Shockers play Dayton on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
WSU also finished the season in the AP poll in 1963 (No. 5), 1964 (No. 5), 1983 (No. 14), 2012 (No. 18), 2014 (No. 2) and 2015 (No. 14).
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Final AP Top 25
Rec
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (59)
31-3
1619
2
2. Gonzaga (6)
32-1
1520
4
3. Kansas
28-4
1478
1
4. Arizona
30-4
1427
7
5. North Carolina
27-7
1278
6
6. Kentucky
29-5
1275
8
7. Duke
27-8
1250
14
8. UCLA
29-4
1207
3
9. Oregon
29-5
1194
5
10. Louisville
24-8
981
10
11. SMU
30-4
951
12
12. Baylor
25-7
877
9
13. West Virginia
26-8
842
11
14. Notre Dame
25-9
682
22
15. Purdue
25-7
652
13
16. Florida State
25-8
568
16
17. Iowa State
23-10
560
23
18. Cincinnati
29-5
520
15
19. Wichita State
30-4
436
20
20. Florida
24-8
388
17
21. Butler
23-8
359
18
22. Saint Mary’s
28-4
304
19
23. Michigan
24-11
252
_
24. Virginia
22-10
238
21
25. Wisconsin
25-9
151
24
Others receiving votes: Middle Tennessee 35, Minnesota 20, Rhode Island 13, Creighton 10, Iowa 8, Oklahoma State 8, Nevada 5, Princeton 5, Vermont 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, Arkansas 1, Northwestern 1, VCU 1.
Comments