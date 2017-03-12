LSU baseball completes sweep of Shockers

No. 6 LSU continued its strong starting pitching for a 9-2 victory over Wichita State on Sunday in Baton Rouge, La.
WSU is now 0-6 in the state of Louisiana after being swept by LSU and Louisiana Tech the past two weekends.
LSU starting pitchers went 21 of the 27 innings in the series, allowing no runs and yielding nine hits.
The Shockers fared better against LSU (12-4) relievers, getting 16 hits and eight runs.
On Sunday, WSU (8-6) had early chances to score but failed. In the first, Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm walked with two outs. Noah Croft hit a grounder to third that ended the inning.
In the second, Alex Jackson singled and Dayton Dugas was hit by a pitch. Jacob Katzfey, getting his first start for WSU, grounded out advancing the runners. Travis Young flied out to right to end the threat.
In the third, Jenista doubled with one out. Bohm popped up to second, and Croft flied to right.
The Shockers broke through against LSU relievers in the seventh. Dugas walked to open the inning, and Luke Ritter walked. Young popped to third and Bryant Klusener struck out, then Jenista singled home Dugas and Ritter to avoid the shutout.
Notes: WSU was 1 for 9 batting with runners in scoring position.… LSU leads the series 9-4 and is 6-0 in Baton Rouge.… In the series, WSU hit .162 (16 of 99) and scored eight runs. LSU hit .327 (35 of 107) and scored 27 runs.… WSU returns home to face Northern Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.
WSU
LSU
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Young cf
5
0
0
0
Robrtson ss
3
3
2
0
DeBcker 1b
3
0
0
0
Freemn 2b
4
2
2
1
Klusener 3b
2
0
0
0
Duplantis lf
5
1
2
4
Jenista rf
3
0
2
2
Dchmann rf
5
0
0
0
Bhm 3b-1b
3
0
0
0
Smith 3b
3
1
1
0
Croft c
2
0
0
0
Slaughtr 1b
5
1
1
1
Trtwine c
2
0
0
0
Watson cf
3
0
1
0
Vickers ss
4
0
1
0
Reid dh
3
1
1
1
Jackson 2b
4
0
2
0
Papierski c
4
0
0
0
Dugas lf
2
1
0
0
Katsfey dh
2
0
0
0
Ritter dh
1
1
1
0
Totals
33
2
6
2
Totals
35
9
10
7
Wichita St.
000
000
200
—
2 6 2
Louisiana St.
302
220
00x
—
9 10 0
E: Vickers 2, Robertson. DP: LSU. LOB: WSU 10, LSU 9. 2B: Jenista, Slaughter, Freeman, Robertson. SB: Duplantis, Freeman.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis L,0-1
3
9
7
6
2
3
Keller
1
0
0
0
0
1
Heuer
1
1
2
2
1
0
Biechler
1
0
0
0
0
1
Holifield
1
0
0
0
2
1
Hecht
1
0
0
0
0
2
LSU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Walker W,2-0
6
3
0
0
2
3
Bain
2/3
0
2
2
2
1
Gilbert
1 1/3
2
0
0
0
2
Newman
1
1
0
0
0
2
WP: Heuer 2, Bain. HBP: Dugas, Jenista (by Walker); Robertson (by Lewis); Smith (by Keller). A: 3:19. A: 10,408.
