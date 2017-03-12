Wichita State heading to Indianapolis as a No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Wichita State Shockers’ sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance will be as a No. 10 seed in the South Regional.
WSU (30-4) will face No. 7-seed Dayton on Friday in Indianapolis. Game times and television will be announced later Sunday night.
A second-round game would likely be against Kentucky.
Win twice and WSU would move to the regional semifinals in Memphis, Tenn.
WSU's 15-game win streak entering the tournament is the nation's fourth-longest, trailing Vermont (21), Princeton (19) and SMU (16).
Already in the NCAA field after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the Shockers waited a week to learn of their seeding. It was projected that WSU should be as high as a 5-seed (by ESPN’s Jay Bilas) to as low as an 11-seed. Bracket Matrix, a website compiling projections by 114 bracket analysts, saw the Shockers as a No. 8.
The Shockers are 9-5 under Gregg Marshall in five NCAA appearances. They were 0-1 as a 5-seed in 2012, 4-1 (national semifinals) as a 9-seed in 2013, 1-1 as a 1-seed in 2014, 2-1 as a 7-seed in 2015 and 2-1 last season as an 11-seed.
For ticket availability, go to ncaa.com/tickets.
