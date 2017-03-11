LSU starting pitcher baffles Shockers

Louisiana State starting pitchers continued their dominance of Wichita State on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.
Jared Poche pitched seven shutout innings as the sixth-ranked Tigers defeated Wichita State 12-5.
Poche (4-0) ran his shutout streak to 29 innings for the season. Poche, who tossed a no-hitter against Army and had a no-hitter going into the ninth against Maryland, had allowed four hits going in the WSU game. The Shockers got four hits against Poche, all singles.
Like Friday night, the Shockers (8-5) avoided a shutout in the ninth against LSU (11-4) relievers.
Travis Young opened the ninth by reaching on an error. Pinch-hitter Jacob Katzfey followed with a single, his first hit as a Shocker. Alec Bohm walked to load the bases. Greyson Jenista also walked, forcing in Young. Trey Vickers walked, forcing in Katzfey.
Noah Croft doubled in Bohm and Jenista.
Notes: Bohm’s single in the fourth padded his hitting streak to nine games. During that stretch, he is 12 for 33 (.364).… WSU batters struck out six times, giving them 45 strikouts in the last four games.… Jenista singled in the second to become the first left-handed batter to get a hit off Poche this season. Poche is 31-9 in his career at LSU.… LSU leads the series 8-4 and is 5-0 against WSU in Baton Rouge.… Zach Lewis (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for WSU on Sunday against Eric Walker (1-0, 3.00).
WSU
LSU
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Young lf
4
1
1
0
Robrtson ss
5
3
3
1
Jackson cf
3
0
1
0
Freemn 2b
4
3
2
1
Katzfey ph
1
1
1
0
Duplantis lf
4
0
2
0
Bohm 3b
3
1
1
0
Jordan lf
1
0
1
0
Jenista 1b
3
1
1
1
Dchmann rf
4
2
3
2
Vickers ss
3
1
0
1
Woley ph
1
0
0
0
Croft c
4
0
1
2
Slghter 1b
2
1
1
2
Dugas rf
4
0
0
0
Templet 1b
1
0
0
0
Ritter dh
2
0
0
0
Watson cf
4
1
3
4
Goodwin dh
2
0
0
0
Smith 3b
4
1
1
0
Boyer 2b
4
0
0
0
Reid 3b
1
0
0
0
Romr dh-c
4
0
0
0
Pprski c
3
1
1
1
Adams ph
1
0
0
0
Breaux rf
0
0
0
0
Totals
33
5
6
5
Totals
39
12
17
12
Wichita St.
000
000
005
—
5 6 1
Louisiana St.
002
044
20x
—
12 17 2
E: Bohm, Robertson 2. DP: WSU, LSU. LOB: WSU 4, LSU 7. 2B: Croft, Robertson. HR: Watson, Papierski, Deichmann. SF: Slaughter. CS: Jenista.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler L,2-2
5
10
6
5
0
1
Barnhouse
1/3
4
4
4
0
0
McGinness
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Snavely
2/3
2
2
2
1
0
Kilgore
1/3
1
0
0
0
0
Lungwitz
1
0
0
0
1
1
Louisiana State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Poche W,4-0
7
4
0
0
0
3
Beck
1
0
0
0
0
1
Kiel
0
1
5
3
3
0
Strall
1
1
0
0
0
2
WP: Snavely. HBP: Slaughter (by McGinness). T: 2:56. A: 10,612.
Late Friday
WSU
LSU
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Young lf
4
1
1
0
Robrtson ss
4
1
1
0
DeBckr 1b
4
0
1
1
Freemn 2b
3
2
2
0
Jenista rf
4
0
0
0
Duplantis lf
4
2
3
2
Bohm 3b
3
0
1
0
Dchmnn rf
4
1
2
4
Vickers ss
3
0
1
0
Smith 3b
4
0
0
0
Dugas dh
3
0
0
0
Slghter 1b
4
0
0
0
Jackson cf
3
0
0
0
Romero dh
3
0
0
0
Troutwn c
2
0
0
0
Paprski c
4
0
0
0
Croft c
1
0
0
0
Breaux cf
3
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
2
0
0
0
Ritter ph
1
0
0
0
Totals
30
1
4
1
Totals
33
6
8
6
Wichita St.
000
000
001
—
1 4 3
Louisiana St.
102
030
00x
—
6 8 0
E: Vickers, Jenista, DeBacker. DP: LSU. LOB: WSU 2, LSU 5. 2B: Young, Duplantis, Freeman. HR: Deichmann. S: Freeman.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schwanke L,2-2
5
8
6
6
0
1
Evans
1
0
0
0
1
0
Sanburn
2
0
0
0
0
1
Louisiana State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lange W,3-1
8
2
0
0
0
9
Peterson
1
2
1
1
0
0
WP: Schwanke 2, Evans. T: 2:19. A: 10,221.
Comments