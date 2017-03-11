Miami fires former Wichita State player John Cooper

Miami of Ohio coach John Cooper, a former Wichita State player, will not return after his fifth consecutive losing season with the RedHawks.
Athletic director David Sayler announced the move on Friday.
Cooper coached Miami to an 11-21 record in his final year on the job. The RedHawks lost 65-61 to Western Michigan in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday.
Cooper finishes with a 59-100 record at Miami.
Cooper played at Wichita State from 1987-91. He scored 1,153 points during his career. Cooper, from Kansas City, averaged 17 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior in 1989-90 to earn a spot on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team and the All-Defensive team. He played eight games as a senior, averaging 20.8 points, before a broken ankle ended his career.
Cooper coached three seasons at Tennessee State and spent five as an assistant at Auburn.
