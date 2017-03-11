Wichita State Shockers

March 11, 2017 7:45 AM

Two Shockers earn All-American pentathlon honors in NCAA indoor meet

Eagle staff

Wichita State’s Nikki Larch-Miller and Breanne Borman earned second-team All-American honors in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Larch-Miller placed 11th with 4,088 points on Friday in College Station, Texas. Borman finished 16th in the 16-person field with 3,705 points.

The top eight finishers are considered All-Americans with the next eight second team. Georgia’s Kendall Williams placed first with 4,682 points. Kansas State freshman Nina Schultz placed third with 4,340 points.

It is the second All-American honor in the multi-events for both. Larch-Miller finished eighth in the outdoor heptathlon in 2015. Borman finished 12th in the pentathlon in 2016.

Larch-Miller, a senior from San Diego, finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.26 seconds and seventh in the 800 meters at 2 minutes, 17.93 seconds.

Borman, a senior from DeSoto, Mo., finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

WSU junior Hunter Veith, from Cheney, is ninth in the heptathlon entering Saturday’s events.

On Friday, he placed fourth in the long jump (24-9 1/4). He also placed eighth in the 60 (7.00 seconds), ninth in the high jump (6-4 3/4) and 13th in the shot put (40-8 3/4).

The event continues with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters.

Veith fouled on his first attempt in Friday’s open long jump and withdrew.

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

View more video

Sports Videos