Two Shockers earn All-American pentathlon honors in NCAA indoor meet

Wichita State’s Nikki Larch-Miller and Breanne Borman earned second-team All-American honors in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Larch-Miller placed 11th with 4,088 points on Friday in College Station, Texas. Borman finished 16th in the 16-person field with 3,705 points.
The top eight finishers are considered All-Americans with the next eight second team. Georgia’s Kendall Williams placed first with 4,682 points. Kansas State freshman Nina Schultz placed third with 4,340 points.
It is the second All-American honor in the multi-events for both. Larch-Miller finished eighth in the outdoor heptathlon in 2015. Borman finished 12th in the pentathlon in 2016.
Larch-Miller, a senior from San Diego, finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.26 seconds and seventh in the 800 meters at 2 minutes, 17.93 seconds.
Borman, a senior from DeSoto, Mo., finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
WSU junior Hunter Veith, from Cheney, is ninth in the heptathlon entering Saturday’s events.
On Friday, he placed fourth in the long jump (24-9 1/4). He also placed eighth in the 60 (7.00 seconds), ninth in the high jump (6-4 3/4) and 13th in the shot put (40-8 3/4).
The event continues with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters.
Veith fouled on his first attempt in Friday’s open long jump and withdrew.
