LSU beats Wichita State baseball team 6-1 in weather-delayed game

LSU starter Alex Lange baffled Wichita State hitters for eight innings as the host Tigers defeated the Shockers 6-1 late Friday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Lange (3-1) struck out nine and allowed two hits in his eight innings.
However, WSU (8-4) got to LSU (10-4) reliever Todd Peterson in the ninth. With two outs, Travis Young ripped a double and scored on Josh DeBacker’s single to right.
Alec Bohm singled to start the fifth but was erased on a double play. Through the seventh, Lange had faced the minimum 21 batters. In the eighth, Trey Vickers singled but ended the inning by being forced at second.
No Shocker reached second base against Lange.
Bohm’s hit enabled the Omaha native to extend his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, he is 11 for 30 (.367).
The four hits is a season low for WSU. The Shockers have struck out 39 times in the past three games.
Only Young and Vickers did not strike out.
Against Schwanke, the top four batters in the LSU lineup were a combined 8 for 11 with the big hit a three-run homer by Greg Deichmann.
Notes: Willie Schwanke’s father Jim was an LSU assistant from 1996-99. . . . LSU has made 17 College World Series appearances with six titles. . . . The game was delayed 2 1/2 hours because of rain and lightning. . . . Cody Tyler (2-1, 3.86) will pitch for WSU on Saturday (1 p.m.) against Jared Poche (3-0, 0.00). . . . LSU is 9-0 at home. . . . WSU came into the game making five errors in the past five games, a .971 fielding average. However, the Shockers made a season-high three errors. . . . WSU starters have an ERA of 3.97. . . . Schwanke got 10 groundball outs in his five innings.
WSU
LSU
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Young lf
4
1
1
0
Robrtson ss
4
1
1
0
DeBckr 1b
4
0
1
1
Freeman 2b
3
2
2
0
Jenista rf
4
0
0
0
Duplantis lf
4
2
3
2
Bohm 3b
3
0
1
0
Dchmnn rf
4
1
2
4
Vickers ss
3
0
1
0
Smith 3b
4
0
0
0
Dugas dh
3
0
0
0
Slghter 1b
4
0
0
0
Jackson cf
3
0
0
0
Romero dh
3
0
0
0
Troutwn c
2
0
0
0
Paprski c
4
0
0
0
Croft c
1
0
0
0
Breaux cf
3
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
2
0
0
0
Ritter ph
1
0
0
0
Totals
30
1
4
1
Totals
33
6
8
6
Wichita St.
000
000
001
—
1 4 3
LSU
102
030
00x
—
6 8 0
E: Vickers, Jenista, DeBacker. DP: LSU. LOB: WSU 2, LSU 5. 2B: Young, Duplantis, Freeman. HR: Deichmann. S: Freeman.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schwanke L,2-2
5
8
6
6
0
1
Evans
1
0
0
0
1
0
Sanburn
2
0
0
0
0
1
LSU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lange W,3-1
8
2
0
0
0
9
Peterson
1
2
1
1
0
0
WP: Schwanke 2, Evans. T: 2:19. A: 10,221.
