Wichita State Shockers

March 8, 2017 8:45 AM

Wichita State’s Bessard named to All-MVC basketball team

Eagle staff

Wichita State junior Rangie Bessard earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors for women’s basketball on Wednesday.

Bessard, a 6-foot-1 forward from Rosharon, Texas, averages 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. On Tuesday, she was named to the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete team.

She was an honorable mention pick and the MVC’s Newcomer of the Year in 2015-16.

Shocker senior guard TaQuandra Mike, from Savannah, Ga., was named to the All-Defensive team.

Drake sophomore Sammie Bachrodt, who played at Kapaun Mount Carmel, received honorable mention All-MVC and a spot on the All-Defensive team.

Drake’s Lizzy Wendell and Caitlin Ingle, Northern Iowa’s Madison Weekly and Southern Illinois’ Rishonda Napier are repeat selections to the 11-person All-MVC team.

MVC Player of the Year and other individual awards are announced on Thursday.

WSU (14-15) is the fifth seed in the MVC Tournament. The Shockers play fourth-seeded Southern Illinois (16-13) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the MVC Tournament in Moline, Ill.

All-MVC

F Rangie Bessard, Wichita State, Jr.

G Sara Dickey, Evansville, Sr.

G Liza Fruendt, Missouri State, Jr.

G Kylie Giebelhausen, Southern Illinois, Jr.

G Ellie Herzberg, Northern Iowa, So.

G Becca Hittner, Drake, Fr.

G Caitlin Ingle, Drake, Sr.

F Leti Lerma, Bradley, Sr.

G Rishonda Napier, Southern Illinois, Sr.

G Madison Weekly, Northern Iowa, Sr.

F Lizzy Wendell, Drake, Sr.

Honorable mention

G Sammie Bachrodt, Drake, So.

G Lexi Hughes, Missouri State, Sr.

F Becca Jones, Drake, So.

F Ashley Taia, Indiana State, Jr.

G Camary Williams, Evansville, Sr.

All-Defensive

G Sammie Bachrodt, Drake, So.

F Leti Lerma, Bradley, Sr.

G TaQuandra Mike, Wichita State, Sr.

F Lizzy Wendell, Drake, Sr.

G Camary Williams, Evansville, Sr.

All-Freshman

F Chelsea Brackmann, Bradley

G Becca Hittner, Drake

F Megan Maahs, Northern Iowa

F Nicole Martin, Southern Illinois

G Alexa Willard, Missouri State

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

View more video

Sports Videos