Wichita State’s Bessard named to All-MVC basketball team

Wichita State junior Rangie Bessard earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors for women’s basketball on Wednesday.
Bessard, a 6-foot-1 forward from Rosharon, Texas, averages 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. On Tuesday, she was named to the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete team.
She was an honorable mention pick and the MVC’s Newcomer of the Year in 2015-16.
Shocker senior guard TaQuandra Mike, from Savannah, Ga., was named to the All-Defensive team.
Drake sophomore Sammie Bachrodt, who played at Kapaun Mount Carmel, received honorable mention All-MVC and a spot on the All-Defensive team.
Drake’s Lizzy Wendell and Caitlin Ingle, Northern Iowa’s Madison Weekly and Southern Illinois’ Rishonda Napier are repeat selections to the 11-person All-MVC team.
MVC Player of the Year and other individual awards are announced on Thursday.
WSU (14-15) is the fifth seed in the MVC Tournament. The Shockers play fourth-seeded Southern Illinois (16-13) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the MVC Tournament in Moline, Ill.
All-MVC
F Rangie Bessard, Wichita State, Jr.
G Sara Dickey, Evansville, Sr.
G Liza Fruendt, Missouri State, Jr.
G Kylie Giebelhausen, Southern Illinois, Jr.
G Ellie Herzberg, Northern Iowa, So.
G Becca Hittner, Drake, Fr.
G Caitlin Ingle, Drake, Sr.
F Leti Lerma, Bradley, Sr.
G Rishonda Napier, Southern Illinois, Sr.
G Madison Weekly, Northern Iowa, Sr.
F Lizzy Wendell, Drake, Sr.
Honorable mention
G Sammie Bachrodt, Drake, So.
G Lexi Hughes, Missouri State, Sr.
F Becca Jones, Drake, So.
F Ashley Taia, Indiana State, Jr.
G Camary Williams, Evansville, Sr.
All-Defensive
G Sammie Bachrodt, Drake, So.
F Leti Lerma, Bradley, Sr.
G TaQuandra Mike, Wichita State, Sr.
F Lizzy Wendell, Drake, Sr.
G Camary Williams, Evansville, Sr.
All-Freshman
F Chelsea Brackmann, Bradley
G Becca Hittner, Drake
F Megan Maahs, Northern Iowa
F Nicole Martin, Southern Illinois
G Alexa Willard, Missouri State
